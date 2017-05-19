Reducing Farm Vehicle-Related Crashes

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

...a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Remains In Effect Until 200 Pm Cdt For Southeastern Phillips County... At 138 Pm Cdt, A Severe Thunderstorm Was Located Near Agra, Or Near Phillipsburg, Moving Northeast At 40 Mph. Hazard...up To Quarter Size Hail. Source...radar Indicated. ...Read More.

Effective: May 19, 2017 at 1:39pmExpires: May 19, 2017 at 2:00pmTarget Area: Phillips

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Arkansas River At Arkansas City Affecting Cowley County. The Flood Warning Continues For The Arkansas River At Arkansas City. * From Sunday Evening Until Monday Morning. * At 12:00 Pm Friday The Stage Was 7.3 Feet. ...Read More.

Effective: May 19, 2017 at 1:43pmExpires: May 22, 2017 at 7:00amTarget Area: Cowley

Flood Warning

The National Weather Service In Dodge City Has Issued A * Flood Warning For... East Central Pawnee County In South Central Kansas... * Until 1215 Am Cdt Saturday * At 1207 Pm Cdt, Water Was Reported Over The Roads Along Ash Creek North Of Larned. Up To Three Inches Of Rain Fell Last Night. An ...Read More.

Effective: May 19, 2017 at 12:15pmExpires: May 24, 2017 at 8:42pmTarget Area: Pawnee

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Salt Creek At Barnard Affecting Lincoln County. The Flood Warning Continues For The Salt Creek At Barnard. * From This Morning Until Wednesday Evening. * At 7:00 Am Friday The Stage Was 21.0 Feet. ...Read More.

Effective: May 19, 2017 at 11:43amExpires: May 24, 2017 at 8:42pmTarget Area: Lincoln

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Streams In Kansas... Chapman Creek Near Chapman Affecting Dickinson County The Flood Warning Continues For The Chapman Creek Near Chapman. * Until Sunday Afternoon. * At 10:45 Am Friday The Stage Was 21.5 Feet. ...Read More.

Effective: May 19, 2017 at 11:10amExpires: May 21, 2017 at 1:00pmTarget Area: Dickinson

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Kansas... Stranger Creek At Easton Affecting Atchison And Leavenworth Counties. The Flood Warning Continues For The Stranger Creek At Easton. * Until Late Sunday Night. ...Read More.

Effective: May 19, 2017 at 10:12amExpires: May 22, 2017 at 2:05amTarget Area: Atchison; Leavenworth

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Kansas... Missouri... Missouri River At St Joseph Affecting Doniphan...andrew And Buchanan Counties. Missouri River At Napoleon Affecting Jackson...lafayette And Ray Counties. ...Read More.

Effective: May 19, 2017 at 10:11amExpires: May 24, 2017 at 4:00amTarget Area: Doniphan

Flood Warning

The National Weather Service In Wichita Has Issued A * Flood Warning For... Barton County In Central Kansas... * Until 630 Pm Cdt Friday * At 927 Am Cdt, Local Law Enforcement Reported Flooding Of Various Low-water Crossings And Poor Drainage Areas Across Barton County, ...Read More.

Effective: May 19, 2017 at 9:32amExpires: May 22, 2017 at 2:05amTarget Area: Barton

Flood Warning

...the National Weather Service In Topeka, Ks Has Issued A Flood Warning For The Following Rivers In Kansas... Stranger Creek Near Tonganoxie Affecting Leavenworth County. The National Weather Service In Topeka, Ks Has Issued A * Flood Warning For The Stranger Creek Near Tonganoxie. ...Read More.

Effective: May 19, 2017 at 8:22amExpires: May 23, 2017 at 12:06amTarget Area: Leavenworth