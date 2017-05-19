Valley Heights USD 498 Board Of Education Minutes – 5/17/2017

Valley Heights Schools – USD 498
Minutes of the Board of Education May 17, 2017
All posted Board of Education minutes are unofficial until approved at the succeeding regular BOE meeting.
The Board of Education of Valley Heights School District No. 498 held its regular meeting on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 5:00 p.m., in the District Office, in Waterville, Kansas. Board President David Vermetten called the regular meeting to order.
ROLL CALL
Board Members Present: David Vermetten, President; Sharon Osborne, Theresa Minihan, Melva Sanner, John Walsh, Mike Vermetten, and Chris McNary.
Others Present: Teresa Penning, Clerk; John Bergkamp, Superintendent; Robert Green, Elem. Principal; Chad Kenworthy, JH/HS Principal and Tony Trimble.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
It was moved by Mike Vermetten and seconded by Chris McNary to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.
PUBLIC FORUM CURRICULUM CORNER
Tony Trimble reviewed the KSHSAA proposed changes. Chris McNary moved, seconded by
Mike Vermetten to empower the school officials to vote with their expertise. Motion carried 7-0.
CONSENT AGENDA
Sharon Osborne moved, seconded by Mike Vermetten to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0. Items on the Consent Agenda were as follows:
– USD 498 Board of Education regular meeting minutes from April 19, 2017.
– Bills Payable
– USD 498 Willson Fund request (See Attached)
– Approval of Secondary Summer School Staff
– Approval of Certified Resignation
– Approval of Non-Certified Resignation
– Approval of Out of State Travel
– Approval of Certified Contracts
– Treasurer’s Report
APPROVAL OF DRUG TESTING POLICY
David Vermetten moved, seconded by Sharon Osborne to approve the Drug Testing Policy as presented. Motion carried 6-1.
APPROVAL OF MATH RESOURCES
Melva Sanner moved, seconded by Mike Vermetten to approve the purchase of Number Worlds for $10,918.72 for K-6 Math interventions. Motion carried 7-0.
REPORTS
Principal’s Reports
Chad Kenworthy presented the Jr./Sr. High Principal’s report. Theresa Minihan moved, seconded by John Walsh to approve the Jr./Sr. High Handbook as presented. Motion carried 7-0.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Superintendent Bergkamp reported on the Day Care update. Chris McNary moved, seconded by Mike Vermetten to share the letter from Vic Jacobson with Terry Roepke regarding the Day Care. Motion carried 7-0. Superintendent Bergkamp presented the Group Health Insurance options for 17-18. It was the consensus of the Board to move to a Non-grandfathered plan.
There will be a USD 498 Surplus Auction on June 16th at 1:00 p.m. at the High School overflow parking area. Mike Vermetten moved, seconded by Melva Sanner to hire TrackFixx to repair the track in the amount of $10,525 as long as they are bonded and insured. Motion carried 7-0. Melva Sanner moved, seconded by Theresa Minihan to partner with the Blue Rapids Chamber and the City of Blue Rapids in the amount of $1,400 for a new portable sound system. Motion carried 7-0.
REPORTS
Principal’s Reports
Mr. Green presented the Elementary Handbook. David Vermetten moved, seconded by Melva Sanner to approve the Elementary Handbook without the shorts and racer back shirts. Motion carried 7-0.
WILLSON FUND REQUEST
Chris McNary moved, seconded by David Vermetten to deny the request from Helen Stucky Weaver for $20,000 based on the fact that the funds requested were not used for education purposes within the city limits of Waterville. Motion carried 7-0.
ADDITIONS TO AGENDA
Chris McNary moved, seconded by Mike Vermetten to approve both requests for out of state travel, but with the stipulation that Rhonda Joseph request funds through the Foundation first. Motion carried 7-0. Chris McNary moved, seconded by Melva Sanner to approve hiring Angie Reed and Hallie Beardsley as summer maintenance helpers. Motion carried 7-0.
Individual Board Member Issues
There were no individual board member issues.
ADJOURNMENT
Mike Vermetten moved, seconded by Chris McNary to adjourn. Motion carried 7-0.
Teresa Penning, Clerk Date