Flood Warnings Continue For Area Rivers Through Weekend

By
Derek Nester
-

Heavy rains across Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska Friday and early Saturday prompted the National Weather Service to issue flood warnings for area rivers and streams. The following warnings are in effect:

Black Vermillion River at Frankfort

The Flood Warning for the Black Vermillion River at Frankfort continues until late tonight. At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the river was at 20.6 feet, with flood stage at 19 feed. Minor flooding is occurring, and the river is forecasted to fall below flood stage by late this afternoon. At 19 feet, minor flooding of lowland areas occurs along the river from Vermillion to the mouth of the Black Vermillion River.

Big Blue River near Blue Rapids

The Flood Warning for the Big Blue River near Blue Rapids continues until Wednesday morning. At 9:15 a.m. Saturday the river was at 32.7 feet with a flood stage of 26 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast. The river will continue to rise to near 35.5 feet by Sunday afternoon. The river will fall below flood stage Tuesday before midnight. Flooding will occur from Marysville to Tuttle Creek Lake.

Little Blue River above Barnes

A Flood Warning continues for the Little Blue River above Barnes until Monday evening. At 9:00 a.m. Saturday the stage was 15.9 feet, with flood stage at 16 fet. The river will continue to rise to near 18.7 feet on Sunday morning. The river is forecasted to fall below flood stage Monday morning. At 18.6 feet, fields south of the river and east of Kansas Highway 148 flood.

Mill Creek at Washington

A Flood Warning continues for Mill Creek at Washington until late tonight. At 12:45 p.m. Saturday the creek was recorded at 20.2 feet, with flood stage at 18 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The creek will fall below flood stage by late this afternoon. At 19 feet, Osage Road, located 2 miles west and 1 mile north of Washington, floods.

 

