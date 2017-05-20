Flood Warnings Continue For Area Rivers Through Weekend

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Streams In Kansas.. Neosho River Near Emporia 3nw Affecting Lyon County The Flood Warning Continues For The Neosho River Near Emporia 3nw. * Until Late Tonight. * At 6:57 Pm Saturday The Stage Was 18.9 Feet. ...Read More.

Effective: May 21, 2017 at 2:43amExpires: May 22, 2017 at 12:17amTarget Area: Lyon

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Cow Creek Near Hutchinson Affecting Reno And Rice Counties. The Flood Warning Continues For The Cow Creek Near Hutchinson. * From Monday Morning Until Thursday Afternoon. * At 1:15 Am Sunday The Stage Was 4.5 Feet. ...Read More.

Effective: May 21, 2017 at 1:52amExpires: May 25, 2017 at 2:48pmTarget Area: Reno; Rice

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Streams In Kansas... Mill Creek At Washington Affecting Washington County The Flood Warning Continues For The Mill Creek At Washington. * Until Late Sunday Night. * At 10:45 Pm Saturday The Stage Was 20.9 Feet. ...Read More.

Effective: May 20, 2017 at 11:21pmExpires: May 22, 2017 at 1:30amTarget Area: Washington

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Streams In Kansas... Saline River At Tescott Affecting Ottawa And Saline Counties Solomon River Near Glasco Affecting Cloud County Solomon River Near Niles Affecting Dickinson...ottawa And Saline Counties ...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Streams In Kansas.. ...Read More.

Effective: May 20, 2017 at 9:57pmExpires: May 22, 2017 at 10:36amTarget Area: Cloud

Flood Warning

Effective: May 20, 2017 at 9:57pmExpires: May 22, 2017 at 1:00pmTarget Area: Ottawa; Saline

Flood Warning

Effective: May 20, 2017 at 9:57pmExpires: May 24, 2017 at 4:25amTarget Area: Dickinson; Ottawa; Saline

Flood Warning

Effective: May 20, 2017 at 9:57pmExpires: May 24, 2017 at 8:00pmTarget Area: Ottawa

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Kansas... South Fork Solomon Near Osborne Affecting Osborne County && The Flood Warning Continues For The South Fork Solomon Near Osborne. * At 8:30 Pm Saturday The Stage Was 14.6 Feet. ...Read More.

Effective: May 20, 2017 at 9:35pmExpires: May 22, 2017 at 1:00amTarget Area: Osborne

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Salt Creek At Barnard Affecting Lincoln County. The Flood Warning Continues For The Salt Creek At Barnard. * Until Wednesday Morning. * At 6:55 Pm Saturday The Stage Was 23.5 Feet. ...Read More.

Effective: May 20, 2017 at 9:31pmExpires: May 24, 2017 at 11:30amTarget Area: Lincoln

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Streams In Kansas... Big Blue River Near Blue Rapids Affecting Marshall County Buffalo Creek Near Jamestown Affecting Cloud County Little Blue River Above Barnes Affecting Marshall County Mill Creek At Washington Affecting Washington County Republican River At Concordia Affecting Clay County ...Read More.

Effective: May 20, 2017 at 9:19pmExpires: May 21, 2017 at 5:33pmTarget Area: Cloud

Flood Warning

Effective: May 20, 2017 at 9:19pmExpires: May 23, 2017 at 4:13amTarget Area: Marshall

Flood Warning

Effective: May 20, 2017 at 9:19pmExpires: May 24, 2017 at 3:24amTarget Area: Marshall

Flood Warning

Effective: May 20, 2017 at 9:19pmExpires: May 24, 2017 at 7:00pmTarget Area: Clay

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Kansas... Missouri... Missouri River At St Joseph Affecting Doniphan...andrew And Buchanan Counties. Missouri River At Atchison Affecting Atchison...buchanan And Platte Counties. ...Read More.

Effective: May 20, 2017 at 8:45pmExpires: May 22, 2017 at 1:42pmTarget Area: Atchison; Leavenworth

Flood Warning

Effective: May 20, 2017 at 8:45pmExpires: May 24, 2017 at 2:20pmTarget Area: Leavenworth

Flood Warning

Effective: May 20, 2017 at 8:45pmExpires: May 24, 2017 at 7:00pmTarget Area: Atchison

Flood Warning

Effective: May 20, 2017 at 8:45pmExpires: May 25, 2017 at 12:08pmTarget Area: Doniphan

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Streams In Kansas... Chapman Creek Near Chapman Affecting Dickinson County The Flood Warning Continues For The Chapman Creek Near Chapman. * Until Sunday Evening. * At 8:01 Pm Saturday The Stage Was 20.0 Feet. ...Read More.

Effective: May 20, 2017 at 8:24pmExpires: May 21, 2017 at 7:00pmTarget Area: Dickinson