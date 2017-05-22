Area Golfers Headed To State Tournaments

By
Bruce Dierking
-

The Frankfort High School Golf Team qualified for state, and will compete Monday in the 1A State Tournament in Goodland. Team members include Spencer Dressman, Austin Hardwick, Brandon Bussman, Adam Kenworthy, Brandon Anderson, Josh Tynon, and Coach Brian Ebert.

Also qualifying in class 1A, Jason Gore of Centralia, Chase McGatlin and Andrew Meyer of Linn. Qualifying for the 2A State Golf Tournament in Garden City were Bryan Yungeberg of Valley Heights, and Evan Oulette of Washington County.

