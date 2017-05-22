Cawker City Council 5-10-17

CITY OF CAWKER CITY

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

May 10, 2017 7:30 P.M.

MUNICIPAL BUILDING-CAWKER CITY,

Work Session-Sign off on bills

Mayor Greg Linton present and presiding called the meeting to order.

ROLL CALL: Jan Cornely, Lisha Wiese, Drew Duskie , Cole Eberle & Doug Bader

CITY EMPLOYEES PRESENT: David Reling, Denelle Mick, Ken Moore & City Attorney Chantz Martin

OTHER PERSONS PRESENT: Judith Gracey, Sheri Naasz of Cushing Ins., Steve McMillan, Cecil Koster

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE:

CONSENT AGENDA

D. Bader made a motion to approve the corrected minutes from the April 12, 2017 meeting. J. Cornely seconded.

Motion carried 5 AYES

J. Cornely motioned to pass Claims Ordinance #1473A. D. Duskie seconded. Motion carried 5 AYES

APPOINTMENTS: . Mayor appointments for 2017 are Denelle Mick-City Clerk, Viki Aramendi-Assistant City

Clerk/Treasurer, Ken Moore-City Police/Code Enforcement Officer, Chantz Martin-City Attorney, Municipal Judge-

Bonnie Wilson, David Reling-Utilities Superintendent, Mark Harding-Assistant Utilities Superintendent, Charles Gullion-

Street Foreman, Chris Thornton-Fire Chief, Nick Koster-Assistant Fire Chief, Cushing Insurance Agency Inc-Insurance

Agency of Record, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Cawker City – Official Bank Depositary, Cawker City Ledger-Official

Newspaper, Rollin Roth-Utility Hearing Officer, Five Year Plan for City Park Committee-Colleen Eberle, Traci Diel, Nick

Werthmann, Rollin Roth, Doug Bader, Dionn Hake & Corey Frasier

PERMIT APPLICATIONS:

D. Bader made a motion to approve the fence permits for Kevin Sullivan, Selena Storer & Jesse Matlock. C. Eberle

seconded. Motion carried. 5 AYES

D. Duskie made a motion to approve the building permit for Corey Frasier. D. Bader seconded. Motion carried.5 AYES

PUBLIC COMMENT & SCHEDULED VISITORS: Sheri Naasz from Cushing Insurance complemented the City Employees

on their safety practices. She presented the City with a dividend check of $6,598.40 from the EMC safety program. Cecil

Koster was present to ask council about the condition of First street. He stated that he would like to see ditches along

the street for drainage purposes. Council advised him they would go out and take a look at the situation.

STAFF REPORT – City Attorney Chantz Martin told the Council that Terry Bruce the attorney from Kansas Wildlife and

Parks came to Cawker City on Monday- May 8. Attorney Martin, Mayor Linton and David Reling met with him to review

the new 25 year lease. Mr. Bruce went out and looked over the park and stated that he was very impressed with the

condition and upkeep of the park. He also stated that the new lease would not allow any overnight camping. He hopes

to have all the details worked so the contract can be signed very soon.









CITY EMPLOYEES REPORT:

D. Reling: Dave told the council that the PTO broke off the tractor and that Ron’s repair had repaired it at a cost of

$1,419.00. Reling also brought some quotes from Johnson Service about sewer cleanup. He gave some prices with just

clean out or also using a camera. Reling explained to council how this service worked. Consensus of council was to table

this project and possibly look into a used truck for the City to purchase, so they can do their own sewer work. The

council okayed the purchase of some new U turn signs for Wisconsin Street. Dave stated that Diana from Water Wise

would like to come to the June meeting to explain the use of phosphates to possibly help with well #5. Council stated

they would like to have her come and explain this procedure.

K. Moore: Monthly report was placed in the council packet. Ken reported that the School Assessment program had

been postponed to this fall when school started back up. The schools just felt like they did not have time to address it

this spring with all the extra end of year things going on. Ken asked Clerk Mick to explain how they had covered the

issues of more evidence storage and storing information for his body camera. Council stated that there were yards in

town not being mowed and asked Ken to enforce the yard ordinances. Council asked Ken about the patrol vehicle radio

and he asked to table it till the June meeting

D. Mick: Mick reported to council that the City audit was done and auditor will come to the June meeting. Budget

preparer Anita would like to have a phone conference with council to discuss the 2018 budget. Mick also stated that the

auditor thought it would be good for council to attend LKM training. She discussed the possibility of a grant for

sidewalk replacement and that she would be doing a webinar on the 2020 census.

ORDINANCES: J. Cornely made a motion to pass Resolution #1-17 approval of Western Area Power Administration 5

year plan. L. Wiese seconded. Motion carried 5 AYES

8:35 p.m. – D. Bader made a motion to go into executive session for non-elect personnel with City attorney Chantz

Martin and with the option to call in D. Reling and D. Mick for 30 minutes. L. Wiese seconded. Motion carried 5 AYES

9:06 p.m. – J. Cornely made a motion to return to regular session. L. Wiese seconded. Motion carried. 5 AYES NO

ACTION

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

1. Council was reminded of June 1 filing deadline for the Nov. 2017 election

2. Fuel cost adjustment was discussed and will be discussed further with budget preparer and auditor

3. Summer help was hired: D. Bader made a motion to hire Bernie Goff for Golf course at $11.50 per hour.

Summer maintenance workers are Mike Martin and Tyron Gruwell at $9.00 per hour. D. Duskie seconded.

Motion carried. 5 AYES D. Bader made a motion to give pay increases to Dave Reling .75 cents, Mark Harding

.75 cents, Denelle Mick .50 cents and Viki Aramendi .50 Cents effective on May 22, 2017 payroll. C. Eberle

seconded. Motion carried 5AYES









The Mayor signed a contract with McGuire Iron for the work on the water tower.

NEW BUSINESS:

1. D. Duskie made a motion to appoint Susan Inskeep to the Library Board, replacing D’meris Musgrove. L. Wiese

seconded. Motion carried. 5 AYES

2. Discussion was held on allowing RV’s to be permanent residences. Tabled for further discussion.

COUNCIL REPORTS: Mayor Linton stated that Tom Koster had visited with him about the purchase of the Lumberyard

Building. The council showed no interest at this time.

9.:30 p.m.– D. Bader made a motion to adjourn. C. Eberle seconded. Motion carried 5AYES