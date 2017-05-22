Downs City Council 5-15-17

Regular meeting of the mayor and council was held May 15, 2017, 5:00 p.m. at city hall. Mayor Jennifer Brush presided. Council members present: Devin Renken, John Bisnette, Teri Cordill, Tonya Kuhn, and John Cary. Also present: Allen Schweitzer, Preston Schweitzer, Sherri Naasz, Terry Gradig, Bruce Berkley, Vickie Oviatt.

Mayor Brush called the meeting to order and lead in the flag salute.

Devin moved, seconded by John B., to approve the May 1, 2017 minutes. Carried.

Sheri Naasz, Cushing Insurance, presented a dividend check in the amount of $6,302.47 payable to the city from EMC Insurance. The dividend represents the city’s proportionate share for participation in the KMU Safety Group Insurance program.

City Attorney, Bruce Berkley, reported that there was damage to PVC post at the Memorial Park and Allen Schweitzer along with his son, Preston, were in attendance for discussion concerning this incident. Allen’s wife arrived at the meeting and spoke privately with Allen, then left. Allen explained that he had planned to discuss the matter with the council, however, his wife requested that he not, at this time. Allen and Preston left the meeting.

Terry reported that property owners at 419 Division have mowed their property.

Devin questioned if any letters had been sent out by the city attorney regarding code enforcement other than those the council had directed. Devin requested that Bruce check with the new owners of the trailer house at 220 Second St. for their plans to remove it.

Terry Gradig, Superintendent, reported that Co-op requests to use the side streets when the ground is too wet for the semis to turn around on their ground. There was discussion. It was noted that the intersections are getting torn up and damaged by these trucks.

Terry reported on information regarding a septic tank for Sheldon Remus. He had talked with Sheldon Remus, Gary Rannebeck, and Jerod McCoy, City of Portis, regarding regulations. They advised Terry not to contact KDHE as the rules do not apply to city septic tanks. There was discussion. John C. advised that Terry contact KDHE for clarification. Terry said that Rannebeck could install a new tank and new lateral lines for $2600.00. Terry will contact Sheldon with information.

Terry reported on a meeting with KDOT that afternoon concerning the Geometric Improvement Application for Phase 2 (Osborne St. to Delay St.) of pavement restoration on Morgan Ave. (K-181). Results of those communities selected for the program will be released in August.

Terry is continuing to monitor the medical clinic for moisture.

The city crew has filled the pool and Brett Doane will replace the counter top. Terry noted that the pool will likely need sandblasted after this season.

The city crew continues to make progress at the newly renovated north ballfield. They will install bleachers for the guests side. It is unknown at this time if the south ballfields will be used next year. They are prepared for use this year. Coaches are to sign up on the calendars provided at the city office and check out a key.

Terry reported that Doug Goetz, Wilson and Co., is in contact with Apac regarding the water treatment plant.

Terry asked the council what they had decided about additional summer help. Mayor Brush said that there has been no decision.

Council reviewed a letter of complaint from Marshall Thomas requesting the council reinstate the vacated portion of First Street between Washington St. and Grant. His concern is access to his property. There was discussion. Bruce said that the only way to get it back is condemnation. Action was tabled.

Teri asked Terry if he had worked on the alley. Terry said that he had not, but will get to it.

Council completed the annual review of the Emergency Water Supply Plan. Terry had reviewed it as well and found no changes to be made. John C. moved, seconded by Teri, to allow the mayor to sign the current Emergency Water Supply Plan. Carried.

Tonya moved, seconded by John B., to approve Special Use Permit #17-19. Carried.

John C. moved to approve a CMB license for the Chamber of Commerce for Downs Celebration. Devin seconded the motion. Carried.

Devin moved to approve Demolition Permits #17-09 and #17-12. Tonya seconded the motion. Carried.

John B. moved to approve Building Permits #17-10 and #17-11. Devin seconded the motion. There was discussion concerning the use of cattle panels. Motion carried.

Council discussed the next property for the list of unsafe structures.

Mayor Brush reported that she is awaiting a reply from the Leasing Agent with Union Pacific.

Mayor Brush reported that the deadline for filing for city positions is June 1st at noon.

Devin reported that he has been approached by citizens concerning the pot holes in the streets and if they could be maintained before they worsen. Terry said that he would be ordering cold mix.

Teri reported that Josh Arnoldy, Pool Manager, had requested pool rates be addressed and lowered, and hours be changed to 1 – 7 p.m. Following discussion, Teri moved, seconded by Devin, to change the rate charged for pool parties to $50.00, and they pay for their own guards. Carried.

Vouchers and payroll were reviewed and signed. Devin moved, seconded Teri, to approve vouchers and payroll as presented. Carried.

At 6:30 p.m., John C. moved, seconded by Devin, to recess into executive session with the mayor and council present for 30 minutes, to discuss matters of non-elected personnel. Carried.

7:00 Resumed regular session. No decisions were made after executive session.

John C. and John B. further discussed the moisture concern in the crawl space of the clinic. The city needs to monitor this closely.

Tonya discussed high radon readings found in her own home. She questioned high radon in the area and suggested people have their homes tested for radon.

At 7:10 p.m., John B. made a motion to adjourn. Tonya seconded. Motion passed unanimously.