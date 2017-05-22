Marysville American Legion Baseball Starts May 30th

By
Bruce Dierking
-

Marysville Post 163 American Legion baseball team is slated to open the season hosting Wymore on Tuesday, May 30th, with Junior action at 6, Senior play at 8. The evening is dedicated as Veterans Appreciation Night. On Wednesday, May 31st, the Seniors travel to Wamego for a double header, while the Juniors host Seneca with games at 6 and 8. Eight teams will participate in the annual Marysville Classic June 9-11, and Marysville will host the class AA State Legion Baseball Tournament at Cleo Feldhausen Field July 25-29.

