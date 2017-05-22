Marysville American Legion Baseball Starts May 30th

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Streams In Kansas... Big Blue River Near Blue Rapids Affecting Marshall County Republican River At Clay Center Affecting Clay County Saline River At Tescott Affecting Ottawa And Saline Counties Salt Creek Near Ada Affecting Ottawa County Solomon River Near Niles Affecting Dickinson...ottawa And Saline ...Read More.

Effective: May 22, 2017 at 11:21pmExpires: May 23, 2017 at 12:47pmTarget Area: Ottawa; Saline

Flood Warning

Effective: May 22, 2017 at 11:21pmExpires: May 24, 2017 at 1:22pmTarget Area: Dickinson; Ottawa; Saline

Flood Warning

Effective: May 22, 2017 at 11:21pmExpires: May 24, 2017 at 5:00pmTarget Area: Clay

Flood Warning

Effective: May 22, 2017 at 11:21pmExpires: May 24, 2017 at 11:47pmTarget Area: Marshall

Flood Warning

Effective: May 22, 2017 at 11:21pmExpires: May 25, 2017 at 10:00amTarget Area: Ottawa

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Kansas... Missouri... Missouri River At St Joseph Affecting Doniphan...andrew And Buchanan Counties. Missouri River At Atchison Affecting Atchison...buchanan And Platte Counties. ...Read More.

Effective: May 22, 2017 at 9:30pmExpires: May 24, 2017 at 2:30pmTarget Area: Atchison

Flood Warning

Effective: May 22, 2017 at 9:30pmExpires: May 25, 2017 at 12:00pmTarget Area: Doniphan

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Salt Creek At Barnard Affecting Lincoln County. The Flood Warning Continues For The Salt Creek At Barnard. * Until Wednesday Morning. * At 7:00 Pm Monday The Stage Was 22.0 Feet. ...Read More.

Effective: May 22, 2017 at 8:13pmExpires: May 24, 2017 at 9:00amTarget Area: Lincoln

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Cow Creek Near Hutchinson Affecting Reno And Rice Counties. The Flood Warning Continues For The Cow Creek Near Hutchinson. * Until Late Thursday Night. * At 7:15 Pm Monday The Stage Was 9.6 Feet. ...Read More.

Effective: May 22, 2017 at 8:05pmExpires: May 26, 2017 at 5:17amTarget Area: Reno; Rice