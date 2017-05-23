Lincoln County Commissioners 5-15-17

Page 1 of 3, May 15, 2017

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS

May 15, 2017

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Monday, May 15, 2017. Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch and Member Alexis Pflugh present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Cynthia Nelson, Jeannie Fern, Gerry Miller, Howard Wehrman, Leann Bishop, Michel O’Hare, Robert Howe, Rod Tromble, Sara Larson, Sheila Nelson-Stout, Patrick Walruis, James Quillen, David Dohe and Debora Zachgo.

The chairman recessed the meeting to the basement meeting room at 8:05 a.m.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 8:07 a.m. in the basement meeting room.

Terry Finch moved to approve and adopt the minutes of the May 8, 2017 regular meeting as corrected, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Terry Finch reported that he had attended the Lincoln City Council’s monthly meeting and that the council members seemed to be in agreeance with John Grace’s proposal however they need to visit with the bonding company in regards to the bonds and will need to possibly change the covenant for the development area.

Commissioner Pflugh summarized correspondence received from the County Attorney in regards to a potential referendum. Alexis Pflugh moved to meet with council regarding preparing a question for a referendum on the nursing home to give the public an option for input. The motion died for a lack of a second.

Alexis Pflugh moved to adopt an agenda based on parliamentary procedures so that we can discuss old business and cover topics and not have a lull like we did but also provide for appointment times given certain people’s needs. Motion died for a lack of second.

County Clerk Harlow suggested that the board consider reducing the hours of the meeting, to alleviate a large gap in time between appointments, and only extending should there be people requesting to be on the agenda. Commissioner Pflugh suggested that the board have an evening meeting at least once per month, possibly the last meeting of the month when there is not as much on the agenda. Clerk Harlow related that if that would be the case then they would need to move the meeting to the night before the last working day of the month, so that all vendors could be paid and checks issued on the last working day of the month. No decision was made this date.

County Treasurer Leann Bishop presented orders of cancellation for the board’s approval. Terry Finch moved to approve Orders of Cancellation, whereby the Board of Commissioners of Lincoln County, Kansas, do hereby order cancellation of the following treasurers checks and expense warrants: Citizens State Bank warrant no. 28443, dated September 30, 2010, issued to Center of Adolescent in the amount of $35.00 for Kansas excerpt/Health Department; Citizens

Call to Order:

Visitors:

Recess:

Reconvene:

Minutes Approved:

General:

Nursing Home Referendum:

Agenda:

Agenda:

County Treasurer:

Orders of Cancellation:

Page 2 of 3, May 15, 2017

State Bank warrant no. 28647, dated October 29, 2010, issued to Annette Hesting in the amount of $30.00 for reimbursement for plexiglass/Sylvan Grove RFD; Citizens State Bank warrant no. 30483, dated August 31, 2011, issued to Private Line in the amount of $47.00 for posters/Health Department; Citizens State Bank warrant no. 31838, dated April 30, 2012, issued to Russell Black in the amount of $55.00 for CPR instructor/Ambulance; Citizens State Bank warrant no. 34339, dated May 31, 2013, issued to Derek J Walter in the amount of $10.00 for EMT class/Ambulance; Citizens State Bank warrant no. 34300, dated May 31, 2013, issued to Lauren J Peterson in the amount of $45.00 for reimbursement for training supplies/Ambulance; Citizens State Bank warrant no. 36886, dated September 30, 2014, issued to Jeffrey C Lyne in the amount of $8.50 for an ambulance run; Citizens State Bank warrant no. 36111, dated April 30, 2014, issued to Patrick O’Hare in the amount of $8.50 for an ambulance run; Citizens State Bank warrant no. 35776, dated February 28, 2014, issued to Ks. Breastfeeding in the amount of $10.00 for membership fee/Health Department; Citizens State Bank warrant no. 34713, dated August 30, 2013, issued to Brian Hill in the amount of $8.50 for and ambulance run; Citizens State Bank warrant no. 34712, dated August 30, 2013, issued to Jarrod A Heinze in the amount of $8.50 for an ambulance run; Citizens State Bank warrant no. 37956, dated February 27, 2015, issued to Thompson Information Service in the amount of $379.00 for fair labor and standards handbook; Citizens State Bank warrant no. 38038, dated March 31, 2015, issued to Wendy Gronau in the amount of $79.70 for reimbursement of meals and mileage/Ambulance; Citizens State Bank warrant no. 37319, dated November 26, 2014, issued to Ronald M Rathbun in the amount of $20.00 for juror fee/District Court; Citizens State Bank warrant no. 36955, dated October 31, 2014, issued to James Adams in the amount of $17.00 for an ambulance run; Citizens State Bank warrant no. 38693, dated July 31, 2015, issued to Pamela Frank in the amount of $10.00 for overpayment/Health Department; Citizens State Bank warrant no. 38047, dated March 31, 2015, issued to Hunter RFD-Denmark Division in the amount of $50.00 for meetings/Hunter RFD; Citizens State Bank warrant no. 39003, dated September 30, 2015, issued to T J Jonnson in the amount of $8.50 for an ambulance run; Citizens State Bank warrant no. 38850, dated August 31, 2015, issued to Robert Howe in the amount of $7.14 for reimbursement for ice/Highway Department; Citizens State Bank warrant no. 39246, dated November 10, 2015, issued to Kansas Highway Patrol in the amount of $20.00 for VIN Inspection/Highway Department; Bank of Tescott warrant no. 4265, dated July 7, 2010, issued to Donald Rogan in the amount of $6.67 for motor vehicle refund; Bank of Tescott warrant no. 5825, dated February 6, 2013, issued to Dakotah R Eidet in the amount of $7.50 for motor vehicle refund; Bank of Tescott warrant no. 5659, dated November 8, 2012, issued to Greg Nichols in the amount of $26.12 for motor vehicle refund; Bank of Tescott warrant no. 5605, dated October 4, 2012, issued to Dustin A Thompson in the amount of $37.84 for motor vehicle refund; Bank of Tescott warrant no. 5487, dated July 11, 2012, issued to Jeremy D Slattery in the amount of $13.50 for motor vehicle refund; Bank of Tescott warrant no. 5359, dated May 10, 2012, issued to Brenden Wirth in the amount of $32.00 for motor vehicle refund; Bank of Tescott warrant no. 4963, dated September 2, 2011, issued to Ryan Wolting in the amount of $56.96 for motor vehicle refund; Bank of Tescott warrant no. 6743, dated September 19, 2014, issued to Laura Taylor in the amount of $18.28 for motor vehicle refund; Bank of Tescott warrant no. 6376, dated February 18, 2014, issued to Allen Simms in the amount of $42.67 for motor vehicle refund; Bank of Tescott warrant no. 6261, dated December 30, 2013, issued to Kansas Dept of Revenue in the amount of $6.00 for MVR fees; Bank of Tescott warrant no. 6787, dated October 30, 2014, issued to Lost Creek Watershed in the amount of $33.99 for tax distribution; Bank of Tescott warrant no. 6850, dated December 24, 2014, issued to E I Dupont De Nemours in the amount of $45.82 for tax

Orders of Cancellation:

Page 3 of 3, May 15, 2017

overpayment; and Bank of Tescott warrant no. 6831, dated December 3, 2014, issued to Norman Keim in the amount of $1.34 for tax overpayment, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried.

The following old business was discussed: KORA presentation and reposting 2015 minutes on the counties website.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare with Road and Bridge Supervisor Robert Howe forwarded a request from Mary Anderson with the Lincoln Carnegie Library to participate in the library’s summer reading program “Build a Better World” by providing a motor grader and truck with operators from 9:30 – noon at the Lincoln City Park. The board approved the request. O’Hare discussed equipment repairs and that Off System Bridge OS 33 is completed for travel, however there are some seeding and fill issues that need to be addressed. Howe reported on projects and discussed damages to a guard rail caused by a State truck. O’Hare and Howe noted that the Lawson Bridge was temporarily closed and will be until the water volume has decreased so that they can determine the extent of damage, as it appears that a corner of the structure is lowering. O’Hare updated the board on the progress of crushing the concrete pile at the landfill.

Gerry Miller inquired if the crushed concrete aggregate could be placed on the back road that is often taken to the landfill. Board members related that because the road is a dirt road that washes out on a regular basis, that they did not believe that would be the best decision.

OCCK representatives Sheila Nelson-Stout, Patrick Walruis and James Quillen provided information on activities and services provided to residents within the county. Pflugh requested a per capita breakdown of OCCK expenses for Lincoln County. The group presented the 2018 budget request of $7,569 which is the same as the amount received for the 2017 budget year.

Emergency Manager David Dohe presented a Memorandum of Understanding for the board’s approval. Terry Finch moved to allow the chairman to sign a Memorandum of Agreement between The American Red Cross and Lincoln County, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried. Dohe reported on the following topics: fire chief’s quarterly meeting; donations received for the fire departments and/or rescue squad from the Lincoln Business Women, Farmway COOP and Farm Bureau; and vehicle repairs needed. Commission Pflugh inquired about training for first responders.

Commissioner Pflugh inquired about the differences between the services provided by the Transportation Bus and OCCK’s medical transportation.

Terry Finch moved to adjourn the meeting at 10:40 a.m., seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried. The next meeting will be held Monday, May 22, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

Orders of Cancellation Cont.:

Old Business:

Highway Department:

Inquiry:

OCCK:

Emergency Management:

Transportation Bus Services:

Adjourn: