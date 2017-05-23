Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – May 22, 2017

By
Bruce Dierking
-

The Marysville City Council met Monday. Bids were approved for the North Street water line, and apron improvements at the airport. The low bid of $153,000 for the water line work was significantly below the engineers estimate, and the apron project came in around $6,000 over the half million-dollar estimate. The airport project will be 90% funded through an FAA grant.

Council discussed specifics of a proposed contract to use the airport for resupplying crop dusting planes. Appointment of Marilee Scheele to a second term on the Library board was approved. The remainder of the meeting was mostly routine business.

