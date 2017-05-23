Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – May 22, 2017

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Kansas... Missouri... Missouri River At St Joseph Affecting Doniphan...andrew And Buchanan Counties. Missouri River At Atchison Affecting Atchison...buchanan And Platte Counties. ...Read More.

Effective: May 23, 2017 at 10:46amExpires: May 24, 2017 at 1:00pmTarget Area: Atchison

Flood Warning

Effective: May 23, 2017 at 10:46amExpires: May 25, 2017 at 7:00pmTarget Area: Doniphan

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Streams In Kansas.. Big Blue River Near Blue Rapids Affecting Marshall County Republican River At Clay Center Affecting Clay County The Flood Warning Continues For The Republican River At Clay Center. * Until Wednesday Afternoon. ...Read More.

Effective: May 23, 2017 at 8:38amExpires: May 24, 2017 at 5:00pmTarget Area: Clay

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Streams In Kansas.. Big Blue River Near Blue Rapids Affecting Marshall County Republican River At Clay Center Affecting Clay County The Flood Warning Continues For The Big Blue River Near Blue Rapids. * Until Wednesday Evening. ...Read More.

Effective: May 23, 2017 at 8:38amExpires: May 24, 2017 at 11:47pmTarget Area: Marshall

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Streams In Kansas... Salt Creek Near Ada Affecting Ottawa County Solomon River Near Niles Affecting Dickinson...ottawa And Saline Counties The Flood Warning Continues For The Solomon River Near Niles. ...Read More.

Effective: May 23, 2017 at 8:36amExpires: May 24, 2017 at 1:51pmTarget Area: Dickinson; Ottawa; Saline

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Streams In Kansas... Salt Creek Near Ada Affecting Ottawa County Solomon River Near Niles Affecting Dickinson...ottawa And Saline Counties The Flood Warning Continues For The Salt Creek Near Ada. ...Read More.

Effective: May 23, 2017 at 8:36amExpires: May 26, 2017 at 1:00amTarget Area: Ottawa

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Salt Creek At Barnard Affecting Lincoln County. The Flood Warning Continues For The Salt Creek At Barnard. * Until Wednesday Evening. * At 7:00 Am Tuesday The Stage Was 22.8 Feet. ...Read More.

Effective: May 23, 2017 at 8:24amExpires: May 24, 2017 at 6:00pmTarget Area: Lincoln

Flood Warning

...forecast Flooding Changed From Minor To Moderate Severity For The Following Rivers In Kansas... Cow Creek Near Hutchinson Affecting Reno And Rice Counties. ...forecast Flooding Increased From Minor To Moderate Severity... The Flood Warning Continues For The Cow Creek Near Hutchinson. ...Read More.

Effective: May 23, 2017 at 7:54amExpires: May 26, 2017 at 9:24amTarget Area: Reno; Rice