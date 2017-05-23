Norton City Council Minutes

NOTE: The following minutes are unofficial until approved at the next regularly scheduled council meeting.

May 17, 2017

The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council members present were Jerry Jones, Dennis Gilhousen, Jeff Urban, Chriss McDiffett, Gary Lacy, and Ron Briery. Others present were Vicki Hubin, Doug Sebelius, Chelsey Woken, Jamie Amlong, Mark Dewees, Karen Griffiths, Chad Buckley, and Darla Ellis.

M otion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to approve the May 3, 2017, council meeting minutes as written. Vote taken. Motion carried.

The following building permits and sidewalk/curb replacement requests were presented:

Connie Lacy – $ 0 – Demolition of shed at 318 S. First Michelle Garwood – $5300 – Reroofing at 309 N. Wabash Kyle Jones – $2000 – Reroofing at 311 W. Lincoln

Vicki Hubin of Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center was present to explain the services which they offer. Their mission is to heal the trauma of child abuse to children and families through prevention, support and services. They had a total of 10 cases last year in Norton County this year. They receive funding from cities, counties and private donations, and she is hopeful the City will be able to contribute something to help them continue to serve the area. The Finance Committee will review the budget and consider their request. Vicki thanked the council for their support and left the meeting.

Chelsey Woken was present to express her concerns regarding an animal neglect case on West Main Street. She said she has reported it to Animal Control and she has also filed a police report, and still nothing has been done. Doug Sebelius stated he has prepared paperwork on the case and the Officer should be in to sign it tomorrow. Mayor Miller thanked her for coming and said the City is working on resolving the issue.

Doug Sebelius presented a proposal for the development of the Prairie Dog Trail. Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to approve the following 3 items with the stipulation that no money is being pledged by the City at this time: 1- formal authorization to acquire title to the Norton Spur right-of-way; 2- authorization of an Ad Hoc Committee designated by the City Administrator to develop and oversee plans for the trail and proceed with grant applications; and 3- authorization for the sponsorship of a specific field-of-interest fund for trail development with the Norton County Community Foundation. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Mayor Miller stated the City will be getting a new cloud phone system through Nex-Tech. This should be installed within the next few weeks. He also reported Kim Mortensen has resigned her position on the Travel and Tourism Committee. The position will be advertised and an appointment will be made at the next council meeting.

Mayor Miller stated Governor Brownback has proclaimed July 29 as Shrine Bowl Day in Kansas. Jacob Green has been selected to participate this year to represent Norton Community High School.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Ron Briery to suspend the rules and waive the three reading requirement of Ordinance #1700. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Ron Briery to adopt Ordinance #1700, amending section 1-801 of the Norton City Code, regarding the costs of collection of debts owed to the City . Vote taken. Motion carried.

Interim Police Chief Mark Dewees reported the 2017 Click-it or Ticket campaign will run from May 22 through June 4. The State of Kansas reimburses the City for overtime incurred for seat belt enforcement during the campaign period. He also stated seat belt tickets will increase to $30 starting July 1.

City Administrator Chad Buckley reported the City will flush hydrants on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 23 and 24; it is recommended that residents not do laundry on these days. Three interviews have been conducted for the Chief of Police position and a request for information has been sent in to CPOST. The Norton Aquatic Center will open on Saturday, May 24 and will be open daily from 1-8 p.m. Erin Archer and Adrienne Hager will be co-managers of the Aquatic Center this year.

Chad reported the Land Bank ordinance has been approved and published, and now officers need to be appointed and a budget approved. This will be done at the next council meeting. He has talked to someone who is interested in giving the city a house in Norton through the Land Bank.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Jeff Urban to offer the temporary seasonal parks/cemetery position to Blain Nelson. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Chad stated the bucket truck, which was damaged while helping Prairie Land after the snow storm, was hauled to Lewis Ford last week and the engine was replaced. The truck should be back in service by the end of the week. Chad will meet with Jerol DeBoer and members of KDOT Thursday to discuss the City’s CCLIP project application, to replace a section of Highway 36 east of the stop light. The City’s summer engineering intern, Zack Hughes, will start on Monday. The storm drainage boxes and pipe have been installed for the CDBG street project. A sidewalk has been installed in Veteran’s Park to the memorial. The air conditioning unit has been replaced at the wastewater treatment plant, which controls the temperature and humidity for the electronics operating the plant. The new rhino mower should be here next Monday.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to modify Section 2 of the City Administrator’s employment agreement, to extend the term of his contract an additional 2 years from August 15, 2018 to August 15, 2020. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Gary Lacy and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to authorize the purchase of a new blower unit for the wastewater treatment plant from Fluid Equipment at a cost of $5,775. Jamie stated his crew will install it and it has a 2 year warranty on parts. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Ron Briery asked the City Attorney to prepare an ordinance with the new language necessary to allow Sunday Sales in Norton. He stated the City passed this in 2005, but a petition was filed to put it on the ballot and so it was rescinded. A local business has requested that the council reconsider this, since the surrounding counties all have Sunday sales. He also asked the City Attorney to review the proposed bill which would allow grocery stores to sell 6% beer, to know how this will affect the cereal malt beverage licenses and special event licenses which the City sells.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to approve the request to block off the street in front of The Rock this Friday, May 19 for the end of school party. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to approve the American Legion Rider’s special event cereal malt beverage license for the Norton Car Show on July 7, in a confined, roped off area by Norton and Main Street. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Ron Briery to approve the Disclosure Compliance Services Proposal from Mapes and Miller LLP for the PBC pool bonds. This will paid with pool sales tax funds. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Ron Briery to approve the collections contract with Collections Bureau of Kansas. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Chriss McDiffett and seconded by Gary Lacy to approve Appropriating Ordinance #10 as a whole. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to recess and reconvene on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall. Vote taken. Motion carried. Council recessed at 6:48 p.m.