Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – May 22, 2017

The Board of Washington County Commission met in regular session on Monday May 22, 2017 in the commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Tim Mueller, 1st District Commissioner, David Willbrant, 2nd District Commissioner, Gary Ouellette, 3rd District Commissioner was absent and Diana Svanda, County Clerk to record minutes.
Consent Agenda items:
Thank you from Linn High School
Payroll Change notices – 1 Dismissal and 2 New Hire for Road & Bridge
Received budgets for – Jail, Sheriff, Commination, Noxious Weed, Solid Waste, Appraiser, Road & Bridge
Change order – 2016-78
Cereal Malt Beverage License – Farmers’ Cooperative
Resolution No. 4-17 transfer from Multi Use accounts to County Health
David Willbrant made the motion to accept the consent agenda items Tim Mueller seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.
Tim Mueller reported that he had attended meetings on May 17 for NCK Juvenile Detention, May 18 a recycling meeting and May 19 Conservation District meetings.
Justin Novak, Road & Bridge Supervisor- ask about a metal bin to be used for scrap metal he gave 2 quotes. Tim Mueller made the motion to approve the 12 yard bin @ $2750.00, David Willbrant seconded, after more discussion Tim withdrew his motion, and David seconded the motion.
Tim reported to Justin there will be an extrication class on August 12, he would like to see Justin be a part of that class. Justin ask to go into executive session for 10 minutes under Personnel, Tim Mueller made the motion to go into executive session for 10 minutes, David Willbrant seconded the motion, motion carried.
Duane Bruna, Environmental Science Director and Kathy Ouellette on the phone discussed the Solid Waste Management Plan, with everything being in order. David Willbrant made the motion to approve Resolution 5-17 the Solid Waste Management Plan, Tim Mueller seconded the motion. Motion carried.
Robin Cole, Anita Bott, and Mary Tate, Pawnee Mental Health – explained there services and the cost of service. Robin ask the commissioners to consider increasing their budget by 2.9 %, if all other counties did this, this would allow them to just break even.
Later Duane Bruna, called in and ask if the Transfer Station could close on Saturday May 27, commissioners agreed the Transfer Station would remain closed on May 27, 2017.
Tim Mueller made the motion to adjourn at 12:14 PM, David Willbrant seconded the motion, motion carried.
County Offices will be closed May 29, 2017 for Memorial Day
Next regular meeting will be May 30, 2017