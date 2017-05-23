Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – May 22, 2017

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Salt Creek At Barnard Affecting Lincoln County. The Flood Warning Continues For The Salt Creek At Barnard. * Until Late Wednesday Night. * At 7:00 Pm Tuesday The Stage Was 22.0 Feet. ...Read More.

Effective: May 23, 2017 at 7:50pmExpires: May 25, 2017 at 1:00amTarget Area: Lincoln

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Cow Creek Near Hutchinson Affecting Reno And Rice Counties. The Flood Warning Continues For The Cow Creek Near Hutchinson. * Until Late Thursday Night. * At 7:15 Pm Tuesday The Stage Was 10.3 Feet. ...Read More.

Effective: May 23, 2017 at 7:45pmExpires: May 26, 2017 at 3:15amTarget Area: Reno; Rice

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Streams In Kansas... Big Blue River Near Blue Rapids Affecting Marshall County Republican River At Clay Center Affecting Clay County ...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Streams In Kansas.. Salt Creek Near Ada Affecting Ottawa County Solomon River Near Niles Affecting Dickinson...ottawa And Saline ...Read More.

Effective: May 23, 2017 at 3:35pmExpires: May 24, 2017 at 1:00pmTarget Area: Clay

Flood Warning

Effective: May 23, 2017 at 3:35pmExpires: May 24, 2017 at 1:51pmTarget Area: Dickinson; Ottawa; Saline

Flood Warning

Effective: May 23, 2017 at 3:35pmExpires: May 24, 2017 at 6:08pmTarget Area: Marshall

Flood Warning

Effective: May 23, 2017 at 3:35pmExpires: May 26, 2017 at 1:00amTarget Area: Ottawa

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Kansas... Missouri... Missouri River At St Joseph Affecting Doniphan...andrew And Buchanan Counties. Missouri River At Atchison Affecting Atchison...buchanan And Platte Counties. ...Read More.

Effective: May 23, 2017 at 10:46amExpires: May 24, 2017 at 1:00pmTarget Area: Atchison

Flood Warning

Effective: May 23, 2017 at 10:46amExpires: May 25, 2017 at 7:00pmTarget Area: Doniphan