Less Stress: Golden Age Center Hosts Stress Management Program June 21

(Oberlin, KS) May 24, 2017 – If stress is making your life a mess, stop by for the free Stress Management program at Golden Age Center, 105 W. Maple, Oberlin, Kan., on Wednesday, June 21. The program is open to the public and will be held from 1:00pm-2:00pm.

Moira Mulhern, PhD, will provide simple steps to help reduce feelings of stress. The program is part of a free monthly health and wellness series presented at Golden Age Center via interactive televideo (ITV). The programs are available through Decatur Health Systems’ membership in the Midwest Cancer Alliance (MCA), the outreach arm of The University of Kansas Cancer Center.

Mulhern, co-founder and executive director of Turning Point: The Center for Hope & Healing, will focus on practical ways to manage stress, day-by-day.

“Stress can trigger other health problems so the sooner we manage it, the better it is for us in the long run,” explains DHS physician assistant, Sean Conroy, PA-C.

Scientists at UCLA found that chronic stress results in increased secretion of cortisol, which raises blood pressure and the immune system’s ability to fight off infection. A stress headache study in Germany showed a 6.3% increase in the average number of headaches among participants during periods of high stress.

MCA Outreach Director, Brooke Groneman, says that Mulhern’s Stress Management workshop gets high marks from past participants. “People tell us they find Moira’s workshop easy to follow and useful,” says Groneman.

To participate in the Stress Management program and get information about other upcoming free health programs please call the Golden Age Center at 785-475-3222.