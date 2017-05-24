Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – May 23, 2017

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with Robert S. Connell, Chairman, David E. Baier and Lynn Feldhausen members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by Robert S. Connell seconded by Lynn Feldhausen. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Floyd’s Truck Repair, Inc., Sabetha, KS

for replacing wheel weights, leveling, valve kit, and misc. parts

$2,526.29-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108697

Mike’s OK Tire, Marysville, KS

for tires

$3,282.24-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108167

Associated Environmental, Manhattan, KS

for well sampling

$1,535.00-Solid Waste fund-P.O. # 108696

Cross Dillion Tire, Lincoln, NE

for tires

$1,474.00-Recycling fund-P.O. # 108698

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for five minutes at 9:10 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of the session.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to go into executive session for ten minutes at 9:20 a.m. to discuss Confidential data relating to the financial affairs or trade secrets of corporations, partnerships, trusts, and individual proprietorship with County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of the session.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to remove the following people from the Neighborhood Revitalization program due to the first and or second half of their taxes not being paid effective May 23, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.: Alex And Teresa Koch, Axtell; Tamara Antoine, Marysville; Roy and Patricia Buessing, Axtell; Brian and Janna Dressman, Frankfort; Dane and Samantha Parker, Waterville.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch met with the Board to present the 2018 Register of Deeds budget in the amount of $102,208.00 which is the same as the 2017 budget. She also discussed the copier in her office that was purchased through the General Fund in 2012 and how she would like to take over the maintenance and try to preserve the life of the copier.

The Board made the decision that there is no longer a County General paid copier and that each department is responsible for their own copier. They also want departments to budget for their own copy paper in the 2018 Budget.

Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave met with the Board to ask for the following step increases Derek Martin, Corrections Officer at $15.57 an hour to Corrections Officer at $15.82 an hour; Jamie Land from Communications Operator, Probation at $15.07 an hour to Communications Operator 1 at $15.32; Dan Harlan from Sheriff Deputy, 2 yr. at $17.81 an hour to Sheriff Deputy, 3 yr. at $18.06 an hour; and Keith Salmans from Sheriff Deputy, 2 yr. at $17.81 an hour to Sheriff Deputy, 3 yr. at $18.06 an hour effective June 1, 2017. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following step increases Derek Martin, Corrections Officer at $15.57 an hour to Corrections Officer at $15.82 an hour; Jamie Land from Communications Operator, Probation at $15.07 an hour to Communications Operator 1 at $15.32; Dan Harlan from Sheriff Deputy, 2 yr. at $17.81 an hour to Sheriff Deputy, 3 yr. at $18.06 an hour; and Keith Salmans from Sheriff Deputy, 2 yr. at $17.81 an hour to Sheriff Deputy, 3 yr. at $18.06 an hour effective June 1, 2017 . Unanimous.

3 Rivers Inc. Executive Director Audrey Schremmer met with the Board to request a budget request for $5,600.00 in appropriation from Marshall County in the 2018 Budget. The County has never appropriated for 3 Rivers, Inc. in the past. No action was taken

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the 2016 abatements with a value of 3,098 with a total tax of $512.92. Unaimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen Connell to approve the vouchers, as presented, and issue warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to adjourn at 11:09 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Tuesday May 30, 2017 starting at 8:30 a.m.

The Courthouse will be closed on Monday, May 29, 2017 to observe Memorial Day.