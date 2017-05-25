Live State Track & Field Championship Results

Tornado Warning

The National Weather Service In Goodland Has Issued A * Tornado Warning For... Southeastern Yuma County In Northeastern Colorado... Southwestern Cheyenne County In Northwestern Kansas... * Until 415 Pm Mdt/515 Pm Cdt/ * At 339 Pm Mdt/439 Pm Cdt/, A Severe Thunderstorm Capable Of ...Read More.

Effective: May 25, 2017 at 4:39pmExpires: May 25, 2017 at 5:15pmTarget Area: Cheyenne

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

The National Weather Service In Goodland Has Issued A * Severe Thunderstorm Warning For... Central Sherman County In Northwestern Kansas... * Until 445 Pm Mdt * At 403 Pm Mdt, A Severe Thunderstorm Was Located Near Ruleton, Moving East At 25 Mph. ...Read More.

Effective: May 25, 2017 at 5:03pmExpires: May 25, 2017 at 5:45pmTarget Area: Sherman

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

The National Weather Service In Goodland Has Issued A * Severe Thunderstorm Warning For... Northeastern Kit Carson County In East Central Colorado... Northwestern Sherman County In Northwestern Kansas... * Until 430 Pm Mdt * At 342 Pm Mdt, A Severe Thunderstorm Was Located 7 Miles Northwest ...Read More.

Effective: May 25, 2017 at 4:42pmExpires: May 25, 2017 at 5:30pmTarget Area: Sherman

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Streams In Kansas.. Salt Creek Near Ada Affecting Ottawa County The Flood Warning Continues For The Salt Creek Near Ada. * Until Late Friday Night. * At 1:45 Pm Thursday The Stage Was 19.4 Feet. ...Read More.

Effective: May 25, 2017 at 2:13pmExpires: May 27, 2017 at 3:15amTarget Area: Ottawa

Flood Warning

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following River In Kansas... Cow Creek Near Hutchinson Affecting Reno And Rice Counties. The Flood Warning Continues For The Cow Creek Near Hutchinson. * Until Friday Afternoon. * At 1:15 Pm Thursday The Stage Was 10.4 Feet. ...Read More.

Effective: May 25, 2017 at 1:49pmExpires: May 26, 2017 at 4:25pmTarget Area: Reno; Rice