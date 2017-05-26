Osborne County Commissioners

Minutes for May 15, 2017

Present: Alfred Reif, Craig Pottberg, C.W. “Bill” Seaman, and Vienna Janis, County Clerk.

Alfred Reif called the meeting to order at 8:55 a.m.

Karri McCoy met with commissioners regarding her application for Cereal Malt Beverage License for County Fair from July 20, 2017 to July 31, 2017. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the Cereal Malt Beverage License for Karri McCoy for Osborne County Fair from July 20 to July 31, 2017, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Brent “Bo” French along with Chad Alexender from Circle C Paving out of Goddard, Kansas met with commissioners. Bo discussed the following with commissioners: had a problem with septic system at landfill and will need to replace it, will continue to dig pit at landfill, and located a ripper 95H for $8,900 from Foley. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the purchase of 95H Ripper from Foley Equipment for $8,900.00, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Chad Alexender from Circle C Paving discussed with commissioners his quote for chip sealing for county asphalt road 388. Discussion was held. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the estimate for chip sealing county road 388 from Circle C Paving from Goddard, Kansas for $124,396.80, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners read the minutes from May 8, 2017. Craig Pottberg moved to approve the minutes for May 8, 2017 as presented, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners approved the following change orders to the 2016 tax roll: 2016-176, 2016-177, 2016-178, 2016-179, and 2016-180.

Commissioners signed and approved checks and vouchers totaling $54,675.23:

General $20,836.92

Road & Bridge 22,141.09

Health 928.87

Appraiser Cost 603.23

Noxious Weed 1,622.00

Ambulance 1,740.06

Waste Disposal 1,488.69

OFD #1 General 137.19

OFD #1 Grant 1,219.97

OFD #2 General 118.83

OFD #3 General 2,315.67

Local E-911 Fund 1,246.76

Special R&B Improve 160.63

Osborne County 911 115.32

Total $54,675.23

Commissioners received a call from Don Snyder-Emergency Manager with an update on his health status.

C.W. Seaman moved to adjourn the meeting, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Meeting was adjourned at 11:50 a.m.