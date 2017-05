The 2017 Marysville Classic American Legion Baseball Tournament will be held at Cleo Feldhausen Field in Marysville beginning on Friday, June 9th lasting through Sunday, June 11th.

The Marysville team will open with Corning at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 9th. Other games beginning on Friday include Sabetha vs. Wamego at 5:00 p.m., Beloit vs. Malcolm, NE at 10:45 p.m., and Concordia vs. Fairbury at 9:00 p.m.

Catch the full bracket below.