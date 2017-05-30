Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – May 30, 2017

The Board of Washington County Commission met in regular session on Monday May 30, 2017 in the commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Tim Mueller, 1st District Commissioner, David Willbrant, 2nd District Commissioner, Gary Ouellette, 3rd District Commissioner and Diana Svanda, County Clerk to record minutes.

Consent Agenda items:

Thank you from Linn & Hanover DARE

Received Budgets from Register of Deeds, Tourism, Attorney

New Hire for Jail

KSDS previously requested a Letter of support for Tax Credits from the County. The consensus of the board was to submit a letter that Gary Ouellette agreed to draft.

Extension turned in their Annual Fiscal Report.

Ann Hawk, County Treasurer, reported that she had to buy 2 new printers that she paid for out of the County Treasurer Tech Fund.

Tiffany Hayman County Health Director, called in and ask permission to advertise for a new Office Clerk in her office due to Carolyn Scoville resigning.

Gary Ouellette reported that he meet with North Central Regional Planning Board. He also reported that he received a phone call from Ron Jueneman about a road west of Hanover that needed repair.

Tim Mueller, reported that he attend a seconded meeting regarding the road south of Barnes. The consensus of those in attendance was to continue patching the black top road. Tim also reported that he went to a By-monthly fire meeting were it was reported that there is an effort to get a new policy in place between 911 Communications/dispatch and Fire Departments.

Justin Novak R&B Supervisor, Discussed projects being done around the county and that mowing the road sides has begun in his department. Commissioners also discussed the Barnes Black Top road with Justin Novak. Tim made the motion to keep patching the Barnes Black top road, motion died for lack of a second.

Tim Mueller made the motion to go into executive session including Justin Novak for 10 minutes under personnel, David Willbrant seconded the motion, motion carried. After returning to regular session no action was taken.

David Willbrant moved and Gary Ouellette seconded to patch the Barnes Black Top road this year, then during the 2018 construction session return the road to gravel. Motion carried with Ouellette and Willbrant voting in favor and Mueller voting against.

Gloria Moore Tourism Director, reported on events for the month of May and upcoming events. She also reported for the 1st quarter of 2017 Guest Tax collected was 917.78 compared to last year’s 1st quarter at 1985.41. Gloria also reported that she will be sending letters to all schools Washington County to ask for participation in the Logo contest to be held during the next school year.

Marlene Stamm NCK Environmental, Presented a proposal to move her from a contract to a salary employee with the cost to be divided between 4 counties. Tim suggested that they should set up a meeting to talk with all other counties before taking any action, Marlene agreed to set up this meeting.

Ann Hawk, County Treasurer, explain the cash balance of the county to the commissioners.

Elizabeth Hiltgen, County Attorney submitted her 2018 budget request for the County Attorney Office. Hiltgen also discussed the effects of the tax lid law on this year’s budget.

Tim Mueller called for a motion to adjourn David Willbrant made the motion to adjourn at 12:22 PM, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Next regular meeting will be June 5, 2017