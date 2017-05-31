Jewell County Commissioners – May 30, 2017

The Jewell County Commissioners met Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. with Commissioners, Steve Greene, Mark Fleming and Keith Roe present. Carla J. Waugh, County Clerk was present for the meeting.

The minutes of the May 22, 2017 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

The following were present for office head meeting: Angela Murray, Health Nurse; Anna Porter, County Appraiser; Chris Petet, Custodian; Don Jacobs, Sheriff; Brenda Eakins, Treasurer and Joel Elkins, General Superintendent. The following were absent: Travis Garst, Solid Waste Director; Shannon Meier, Ambulance Director; Anna Standley, Register of Deeds and Gail Bartley, Noxious Weed Director, Emergency Preparedness Director and 911 Coordinator.

Joel Elkins said they are blading dirt roads and getting some of the rock roads in shape as well as putting in some tubes.

Anna Porter said everything completed for the 2017 valuation and have started working on 2018 valuation process.

Angela Murray reported on meetings and she said she is working on the 2018 budget request.

Don Jacobs said that Deputy Ashley Schinke will graduate from the Law Enforcement Academy on June 23rd. He said the bike safety program is June 17th.

Chris Petet said the basement floor is completed.

Brenda Eakins said she has an opening in her office and has placed an ad in the newspaper.

Carla Waugh said she mailed budget request forms to the fire, cemetery and townships to be returned to the County Clerk’s Office. Carla has started working on the township budgets. She said the Appraiser’s Office certified personal property and real estate valuation so Carla started working on the tax checklist. She said is she now waiting on the June 1st State Assessed Valuation Certification to complete the tax checklist. Carla said the filing deadline for the City and School candidates is by noon on Thursday, June 1st and the deadline for the Extension District Board is noon on September 1st.

Keith Roe said that after 5 months on the job he is impressed with how hard working and conscientious the county officials, department heads and employees remain.

Steve Greene said he attended a seminar on the Tax Lid sponsored by Kansas Association of Counties. He also attended the Juvenile Detention Center meeting, the Local Area on Aging Agency meeting and Hospital Board meeting.

Mark Fleming said he attended the North Central Regional Planning Commission meeting and Strategic Planning Committee meeting. Mark said the Commissioners request that all department heads notify them of job openings before advertising and verify new hires before offering employment. He also reminded everyone that budget requests are due Friday, June 2nd. This concluded office head meeting.

Angela Murray, Health Nurse, had the contract between the Jewell County Health Department and Rock Hills (USD 107) School District to provide School Health Services.

Steve Greene moved that the proper officer sign the contract between the Jewell County Health Department and Rock Hills (USD 107) School District effective from August 1, 2017 through June 1, 2018. Keith Roe seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Andrew Pumphrey discussed the trailer washout project that he and Joel Kemmerer are planning. The Commissioners wish him luck and thought it was needed service for this area.

Carol Miller, CASA, reviewed the 2018 budget request of $4000 which is the same as last year.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, discussed road and bridge repairs. The Commissioners reported road concerns. Joel discussed the budget for the special bridge fund.

Angela Murray, Health Nurse, requested an executive session to discuss non-elected personnel for 5 minutes. Mark Fleming moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes beginning at 10:34 a.m. with Angela Murray to discuss non-elected personnel. Keith Roe seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 10:39 a.m. with no action taken.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:00 a.m.