Funding For Kansas Legislative Session Running Short

Kansas legislators are concerned about exhausting operating funds now that their annual session is among the longest in state history. They do not have a definitive answer for when the money runs out.

Wednesday marked the 103rd day of what was supposed to be a 100-day session. Republican legislative leaders had said the Legislature would exhaust its funds for the session by Friday and not be able to pay lawmakers. The record for the longest session was set at 114 days in 2015.

Legislative Administrative Services Director Tom Day said Wednesday that existing funds could last into next week, depending on non-salary expenses.

The Legislature reduced staffing on May 12 to drop its daily session costs to about $44,000 from $65,000. The Legislature’s budget is $17 million this year. Lawmakers foresaw the likelihood of an extended session as they budgeted for an additional 10 days on top of the traditional 90 day session before it began in January.

A bill could be passed to provide extra funds, but that is considered a political embarrassment.

Lawmakers await the Kansas Department of Revenue report for the month of May which is scheduled to be released later today. They are hoping for a surplus which would help lower the current $887 million budget shortfall through June of 2019.