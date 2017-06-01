Norton City Council Minutes

NOTE: The following minutes are unofficial until approved at the next regularly scheduled council meeting.

May 25, 2017

The Norton City Council reconvened in regular session Thursday, May 25, 2017, at 3:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council members present were Jerry Jones, Dennis Gilhousen, Chriss McDiffett, Gary Lacy, and Ron Briery. Jeff Urban was absent. Others present were Natalie Hadley, Lisa Herman, Mark Dewees, Zack Hughes, Chad Buckley, and Darla Ellis.

City Administrator Chad Buckley reported the panel which interviewed applicants for the Police Chief position have a recommendation; the background information has been received from KSCPOST and reviewed. Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to approve the committee’s recommendation of Gerald Cullumber from Baldwin City at pay range 17-I. He has 39 years of experience in law enforcement. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Mayor Miller stated a council member recently brought up an employee request for a raise. He stated employees need to go through the City Administrator rather than go to the council members. Ron Briery stated the employee had made the request months ago, and nothing was ever done. Mayor Miller stated there is a process to go through and these things need to be budgeted. He stated the Council has dealt with a large number of unbudgeted items this year and many unexpected expenses have come up. He said the council needs to follow the budget.

Chad reported on the status of the bucket truck which is being repaired by Lewis Ford in Hays. Gary Lacy recommended that they be contacted to find out what the warranty will be. Mayor Miller said when the truck is picked up, they need to get in and operate the bucket and make sure everything operates correctly before leaving Hays with it.

Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned the meeting.