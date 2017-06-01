Norton County Commissioner Minutes

Convene

Norton Co Board of Commissioners

May 22, 2017

Commissioner Charles Posson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on May 22, 2017 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan, Present.

Commission Minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the minutes from May 15th, 2017 Commission meeting. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed.

NW Ks Juvenile Services

An Interlocal Multi-County Agreement was presented to the Commission for approval with NW Kansas Juvenile Service. Beginning July 1, 2017, Ellis County will be the host county for NW Kansas Juvenile Service. As the agreement states, anytime there is a change in the agreement, it must be renewed by the participating counties. A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to approve the lnterlocal Agreement with Ellis County being the host. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Brannan. Motion passed 3-0.

County Health

Leslie Pfannenstiel, Norton County Health reported to the commission that the Lumina car used by county health has a cracked windshield and will need to be replaced. The commission agreed that the windshield will need to be replaced and to proceed. Leslie also reported that the Ford Focus car is getting a lot of miles on it and upgrading may need to be considered in the future.

Leslie infonned the commission that the inmate crew recently did some maintenance work at the County Health building. The crew cleaned the gutters and raked the pine needles from the yard. Leslie stated she really appreciated the service they offer.

Leslie gave the commission a report on the grants received and applied for by County Health. The grants are a large supporting part of County Health and provide great financial assistance with all the programs offered by County Health.

Leslie reported that Home Health Service continues to be very busy and that their client base is full.

Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center

Vicki Hubin, with the Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center was in to visit and update the commission on the services offered through their agency and to Norton County. Western Ks Child Advocacy provides to Norton County and the child a safe and supportive place where abuse allegations can be explored. Vicki stated the center is special, because they provide a child focused approach to the investigation of abuse allegations, meaning the want to reduce as much stress as possible for the child.

Vicki stated that within the last year, 10 children were provide a service in Norton County. This service is provided by support of the County, donations and grants. Vicki provided the Commission with a Pledge Form for the 2017 county funding portion.

Twin Creeks Extension

Twin Creeks Extension District was present to provide the Commission an update on activities and programs since the last visit. Keith Vanskike provided a report for Patsy Maddy who was unable to be present. Programs reported on by Keith were the Youth Development; Entrepreneurship;4-H and Extension marketing; Professional Development and Committee reports. A detailed meeting schedule was also provided.

Keith provided his report for the March and April time frame. Several activities were reported on including wheat growth, hazardous safety training, cash rent questions, lease surveys and weed control. Also popular questions recently include alfalfa weevils, tree bores, radon programs and soil testing.

Alyssa Rippe, Livestock and Horticulture agent gave her report to the commission. In the horticulture section Alyssa stated that she has assisted with 32 questions relating to horticulture and did 9 field visits. Also assistance was provided with setting up Farmers Markets, Garden presentations and a Lunch and Learn Horticulture Series.

In the livestock section Alyssa provided assistance and input on rations, Tri-State Cow-calf symposium, bull selection workshop, grazer cover field day and a Ranch management series. Other areas reported on was the 4-H activities and preparation for upcoming fairs,

Stacy Brown, Twin Creeks agent informed the commission on her new agent orientation and activities she is currently assisting with. Stacy stated one of the main items of interest at this time is the upcoming budget preparation. Stacy also provided 4-H numbers for the upcoming fairs. Numbers continue to be strong for livestock entries.

Road Department

Floyd Richard, Norton County Road department provided two bids to the commission for deck replacement on Bridge #54. The bids received were D-C Wholesale in the amount of$22,692.40 and Wellborn in the amount of $19,695.00. A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to accept the bid from Wellborn with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Executive Session

Commissioner Thompson called for an executive session at 11:35 am for a period of lO minutes for

non-elected personnel and to include the County Clerk Robert D. Wyatt. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Brannan. Motion passed.

The commission returned to regular session at 11:45 am with no action taken.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 5/31/2017. The commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.