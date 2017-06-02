Hesting Gets Curtain Call With State Line All-Star Game

Early in 2017, Rock Hills boys basketball coach Matt Hesting announced his retirement from coaching and teaching. Although he has coached his final actual high school game, this weekend he gets a curtain call as he will be one of the coaches for the Northern Plains League All-Stars at the 3rd Annual TVC-NPL State Line All-Star Basketball Game.

Hesting spent 33 years coaching in some facet in North Central Kansas. He had stints as a head basketball coach at Downs High School, White Rock High School, the Jewell/White Rock cooperative and ended his career at Rock Hills High School in Mankato. He finished his head coaching career with a record of 345-246, which included a trip to the 1A State Tournament with Jewell/White Rock in 2005. Most recently, he spent 11 years leading the Rock Hills Grizzlies. In that time, he went 164-81.

Earlier this season, after his final home game with Rock Hills, we had a chance to talk with Hesting about his time as a head coach. At that last game, many former players were present to honor their coach. Hesting spoke about what that meant and looked back on his coaching career.

Here at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 Sports, we certainly appreciate Hesting’s time and effort in helping us promote high school sports in North Central Kansas and wish him nothing but the best in retirement.

Along with Osborne coach Jamie Wolters, Hesting will help lead the NPL Boys All-Stars this Saturday night at Lawrence/Nelson High School in Nelson, NE in the State Line All-Star Game. Two of his Rock Hills players, Drew Beam and Luke Broeckelman, will join him on the court one final time. The boys game is set to tip-off at 5:00 p.m. For the full list of All-Stars competing, go to nckssports.com.