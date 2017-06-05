Beloit To Apply For Housing Rehab And Demolition Funds

An informational meeting on the next round of Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) through the Kansas Department of Commerce for housing rehabilitation and demolition was held on June 1 at the Beloit Municipal Building. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the potential projects and distribute pre-applications to interested parties.

The program is intended to help fund repairs to homes in need that would otherwise be financially prohibitive for the property owner to complete on their own, or to help fund demolitions of dilapidated structures. A total of $350,000 is potentially available for projects next year. The past round of CDBG funds put $400,000 to use on 14 rehab and 14 demo projects.

Applications are available now and must be collected by June 30. This round of CDBG funds are intended to focus on a specific area of the community and a determination of the project area will be made following review of the property applications.

By mid-July, project maps will be drawn along with a complete city profile. The full application for the city will then be submitted sometime in August. Recipients who are awarded grants will be notified in January of 2018.

Along with $50,000 less in funding potentially available for the projects in 2018, there are income qualifications and possible matching funds from property owners required. To be eligible to participate in the housing rehabilitation program you must be income qualified.

Income limits listed by the number of people in the household and their corresponding max income eligibility limits are available along with this story on our website at kdcountry94.com. 1-$34,100, 2-$39,000, 3-$43,850, 4-$48,700, 5-$52,600, 6-$56,500, 7-$60,400, 8-$64,300.

If the home is a rental, both the tenant and landlord must sign the pre-application, but only the tenant must be income eligible. The maximum grant is $25,000. If the landlord is income eligible, they will be required to provide 15% of the rehabilitation grant up to $3,750. If the landlord is not income eligible, they will be required to provide 25% of the rehabilitation grant, up to $6,250. A statement from the landlord to provide a matching dollar amount is required to be attached to this pre-application. Any costs that exceed the $25,000 grant amount and required landlord match will be the landlord’s responsibility.

Applications can be obtained at the Beloit City Office or the Beloit Area Chamber office located on the ground floor of the Porter House. You can learn more about the program and application process by calling Heather Hartman at 738-3000 or Carol Torkelson at 738-2218.