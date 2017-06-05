Kansas’ Biggest Rodeo August 3-5, 2017
- This is the 88th year of Kansas’ Biggest Rodeo in Phillipsburg.
- The rodeo begins at 8 pm on August 3-4-5 at the rodeo grounds located 2 miles north of town on Highway 183.
- More than 450 contestants will ride bucking broncs, rope, steer wrestle, race, and ride bulls for fans’ entertainment, $95,000 in prize money, and the gold buckle!
- Nothing beats the match-up between a 1500 lb. bull and a cowboy, tied like a toothpick on him, who weighs one-tenth of that! You can’t predict what will happen next!
- Great entertainment in the rodeo arena! Trick roper and gun slinger Rider Kiesner will entertain with his wild west show, and rodeo clown Justin Rumford returns for a barrel of laughs!
- Tough Enough to Wear Pink night at Kansas’ Biggest Rodeo is August 3. For every fan wearing pink to the rodeo that night, $1 will be donated to an area cancer support fund and the Phillips County Relay for Life. Prairie Horizon Agri- Energy, McClain Seed Sales, Rodgers and Associates, Kansas Crop Care/Nebraskaland Aviation and Farmers State Bank contribute to “pink” night. Over the past 11 years, over $71,000 has been given for the cause.
- There are many “extras” for the fans: a free barbecue for all ticket holders on August 3; dance to “Country Highway” at the rodeo grounds after the rodeo August 4-5. Free Coors caps to the first 1800 fans on August 4.
- Parade through downtown Phillipsburg Sat., August 5 at 2 pm.
- Reserved tickets are $18 for adults and $14 for kids (ages 3-12). General admission tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for kids for Fri. and Sat. Thursday night general admission tickets are $15 and $11. Buy tickets at Heritage Insurance in Phillipsburg – 785.543.2448 or at the gate.
For more information, visit www.KansasBiggestRodeo.com., friend us at www.Facebook.com/ksbiggestrodeo or find us on Twitter (ksbiggestrodeo.)