Kansas’ Biggest Rodeo August 3-5, 2017

This is the 88th year of Kansas’ Biggest Rodeo in Phillipsburg.

The rodeo begins at 8 pm on August 3-4-5 at the rodeo grounds located 2 miles north of town on Highway 183.

More than 450 contestants will ride bucking broncs, rope, steer wrestle, race, and ride bulls for fans’ entertainment, $95,000 in prize money, and the gold buckle!

Nothing beats the match-up between a 1500 lb. bull and a cowboy, tied like a toothpick on him, who weighs one-tenth of that! You can’t predict what will happen next! Great entertainment in the rodeo arena! Trick roper and gun slinger Rider Kiesner will entertain with his wild west show, and rodeo clown Justin Rumford returns for a barrel of laughs!

Tough Enough to Wear Pink night at Kansas’ Biggest Rodeo is August 3. For every fan wearing pink to the rodeo that night, $1 will be donated to an area cancer support fund and the Phillips County Relay for Life. Prairie Horizon Agri- Energy, McClain Seed Sales, Rodgers and Associates, Kansas Crop Care/Nebraskaland Aviation and Farmers State Bank contribute to “pink” night. Over the past 11 years, over $71,000 has been given for the cause.

There are many “extras” for the fans: a free barbecue for all ticket holders on August 3; dance to “Country Highway” at the rodeo grounds after the rodeo August 4-5. Free Coors caps to the first 1800 fans on August 4.

Parade through downtown Phillipsburg Sat., August 5 at 2 pm.

Reserved tickets are $18 for adults and $14 for kids (ages 3-12). General admission tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for kids for Fri. and Sat. Thursday night general admission tickets are $15 and $11. Buy tickets at Heritage Insurance in Phillipsburg – 785.543.2448 or at the gate.

For more information, visit www.KansasBiggestRodeo.com., friend us at www.Facebook.com/ksbiggestrodeo or find us on Twitter (ksbiggestrodeo.)