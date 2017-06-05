Marshall County Senior Scholarship Show at Art Center

The artwork of recent graduates from Marysville High School and Valley Heights High School is on display at the Lee Dam Center for Fine Art, Marysville. The exhibition runs throughout the month of June and ends Thursday, June 29. The Marshall County Senior Scholarship Show features a variety of work ranging from photography to pottery to paintings.

“I am always impressed with the level of talent we have in our county,” said Brad Ekiss, president of the Marshall County Arts Cooperative, the group sponsoring the exhibit. “This display showcases the amazing talent of these students while highlighting the strong art programs we have in our schools.”

The arts cooperative will give a scholarship to a student from each school. The scholarships will be presented at a reception for the artists Sunday, June 11, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The reception is open to the public; refreshments will be served.

Eight students are participating in the exhibition.

From Valley Heights High School: Ilexus Rose and Will Yungeberg.

From Marysville High School: Katie Heck, Kailoni Hooyer, Saege Jackson, Kylie Kroeger, Ronnie Pacha, and Skylar Rhodes.

“Art is relaxing and stress relieving,” said Rhodes who has been involved in art for six years. “It lets me be creative and myself. I love that art means something different to everyone.”

Jackson, who has taken art classes four years, says she has enjoyed every minute of it. “The feeling I get when creating an art piece is amazing,” she said. “Knowing that I am the one in control of creating something that no one has ever seen before is the best feeling in the world. When I start a project I usually try to finish it as fast as possible because I want to see the finished product.”

April Spicer is the art teacher at Marysville High School and Kaci Smith is the art teacher at Valley Heights High School.

The art center is open Thursdays from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.; and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

For questions about the art center or to inquire about renting the center, people should contact Angela Schmale, a board member for the arts cooperative, at 785-713-2251.