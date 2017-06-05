Marysville USD 364 Special Board Meeting Highlights – 5-24-17

MARYSVILLE USD #364

Special Board Meeting Highlights

May 24, 2017

6:00 P.M.

Members Present: Lanny Carpenter, Marc Degenhardt, Chris Denner, Kevin Samuelson,

Steve Schotte and Sonya Stohs (Todd Milner was absent.)

Following discussion on what the district’s responsibility should be in providing transportation to summer camps for basketball, wrestling, etc., approved to leave the transportation the same as last year, which is for these teams to pay only for the gas to use the school vehicles, and to study this for next year possibly to charge mileage or a fee. (The student athletes and coaches are responsible for getting themselves to the summer league games.) Motion carried 6-0.

Discussed budget projections and Capital Outlay Projections.

Discussed excess bond funds, priority of projects, and estimated costs.

Mike Mayo discussed preliminary drawings for the Jr. Sr. High Office Renovation.

Approved moving forward on the Jr. Sr. High Administrative Office Suite renovation, authorizing up to $350,000. Funding will be a combination of Capital Outlay and Bond Funds. The Finance Committee will work with Mr. Mullins to finalize the allocation from each fund. Motion carried 6-0.

Approved the 2017-2018 Negotiated Agreement between USD #364 and MEA (Marysville Education Association) as submitted for ratification. Motion carried 6-0.

Approved extended contract days as presented and modified in executive session. (List attached) Motion carried 6-0.

Accepted the resignation of Tina Price, 1st Grade Teacher at Marysville Elementary.

Motion carried 6-0.

Offered a classified contract to David Weir as Custodian at the Junior/Senior High, and offer a certified contract to Kathleen Huff as Counselor at Marysville Elementary.

Motion carried 6-0.

Mr. Schotte left the meeting.

Approved Extra Duty Appointments as presented. (List attached)

Motion carried 4-1. (Mr. Degenhardt voted no.)

Mr. Schotte returned to the meeting

Meeting Adjourned at 8:39 P.M.

Extended Contract Days Approved Summer 2017 Bruna, Jeanne 2 Meals, Annelle 20 Hoover, Amy 3 Hynek, Karen 5 Kracht, Lynn 4 Mattingly, Cindy 10 Miller, Deb 1 Nelsen, Deb 4 Busch, Ali 10 Huerter, Kathy 2 Spicer, April 2 Wolfe, Carla 4 SUMMER SCHOOL Wood, Sheila 5.5 Hours Habig, Diana 22 Hours