Marysville USD 364 Special Board Meeting Highlights – 5-24-17

By
Derek Nester
-
Marysville Jr./Sr. High School

MARYSVILLE USD #364
Special Board Meeting Highlights
May 24, 2017
6:00 P.M.

Members Present: Lanny Carpenter, Marc Degenhardt, Chris Denner, Kevin Samuelson,
Steve Schotte and Sonya Stohs (Todd Milner was absent.)

Following discussion on what the district’s responsibility should be in providing transportation to summer camps for basketball, wrestling, etc., approved to leave the transportation the same as last year, which is for these teams to pay only for the gas to use the school vehicles, and to study this for next year possibly to charge mileage or a fee. (The student athletes and coaches are responsible for getting themselves to the summer league games.) Motion carried 6-0.

Discussed budget projections and Capital Outlay Projections.

Discussed excess bond funds, priority of projects, and estimated costs.

Mike Mayo discussed preliminary drawings for the Jr. Sr. High Office Renovation.

Approved moving forward on the Jr. Sr. High Administrative Office Suite renovation, authorizing up to $350,000. Funding will be a combination of Capital Outlay and Bond Funds. The Finance Committee will work with Mr. Mullins to finalize the allocation from each fund. Motion carried 6-0.

Approved the 2017-2018 Negotiated Agreement between USD #364 and MEA (Marysville Education Association) as submitted for ratification. Motion carried 6-0.

Approved extended contract days as presented and modified in executive session. (List attached) Motion carried 6-0.

Accepted the resignation of Tina Price, 1st Grade Teacher at Marysville Elementary.
Motion carried 6-0.

Offered a classified contract to David Weir as Custodian at the Junior/Senior High, and offer a certified contract to Kathleen Huff as Counselor at Marysville Elementary.
Motion carried 6-0.

Mr. Schotte left the meeting.

Approved Extra Duty Appointments as presented. (List attached)
Motion carried 4-1. (Mr. Degenhardt voted no.)

Mr. Schotte returned to the meeting

Meeting Adjourned at 8:39 P.M.

Extended Contract Days Approved Summer 2017

Bruna, Jeanne

 2
Meals, Annelle 20
Hoover, Amy 3
Hynek, Karen 5
Kracht, Lynn 4
Mattingly, Cindy 10
Miller, Deb 1
Nelsen, Deb 4
Busch, Ali 10
Huerter, Kathy 2
Spicer, April 2
Wolfe, Carla 4
SUMMER SCHOOL
Wood, Sheila     5.5 Hours
Habig, Diana22 Hours

 

 Head CoachAsst. Coach
Fall Sports
Cross CountryJohn Rueger
FootballDustin HeuerLandon Wright
Lucas Packett
Mitchell Shepherd
Chris Butler
Bert Lord
Kyle Goracke
VolleyballDarren SchroederMargaret Schotte
Maggie Schotte
 
TennisMary Kessinger-WassomRachel Massoth (if needed)
JH FootballCole FredricksonJ.I. Hornung
Dillon Blake
Scott Brown
JH VolleyballAmy Renyer approvedVickie Smith
Anna Berger
OPEN
Winter Sports
HS Boys BasketballScott BrownDavid Heyd
Marvin Schlatter
HS Girls BasketballAmy Renyer approvedJ.I. Hornung
Ross Wright
HS WrestlingCole FredricksonTom Knott
Rick Creek
JH Boys BasketballLandon WrightMitchell Shepherd
John Rueger
Ryan Smith
JH Girls BasketballJamie MinnemanBryan Kracht
Anna Berger
OPEN
JH WrestlingCole FredricksonJesse Edwards
Rick Creek
Spring Sports
BaseballDerek PretreDillon Blake
Greg Stohs
SoftballBert LordBen Schaffer
Maggie Schotte
GolfJulio Franco
TennisMary Kessinger-WassomOPEN if needed
TrackAmy RenyerDustin Heuer
JI Hornung
Don Butler
John Rueger
JH TrackLandon WrightScott Brown
Mark Antoine
Sponsors
Art ClubApril Spicer
Art ShowApril Spicer
DramaCarla Wofle
KAYSJulie Meinhardt
Linda Duever
MatMaidsAngie Fredrickson
M-ClubMary Kessinger-Wassom
Dustin Heuer
Science ClubKim Houtz
National Honor SocietyAli Busch
YOGOWYPIMickie Crowther
STUCOMitchell Shepherd
BLTGina Bartels
Senior ClassK’Lynne Degenhardt
Junior ClassCarla Wolfe
OPEN
Sophomore ClassOPEN
OPEN
Freshman ClassAnnelle Meals
Forensics/KSCFLCarla Wolfe
WebmasterLynn Kracht
FFA AdvisorAnnelle Meals
OPEN
FBLA AdvisorKaren Hynek
OPEN
FCCLA AdvisorGay Frazee
Instrumental MusicJamie Minneman
Flag LineDeserie Anaya-Olguin
Vocal MusicRachel Massoth
Quiz BowlMary Richardson
Linda Duever
PlaysCarla Wolfe
YearbookKaren Hynek

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR