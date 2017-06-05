Marysville USD 364 Special Board Meeting Highlights – 5-24-17

MARYSVILLE USD #364
Special Board Meeting Highlights
May 24, 2017
6:00 P.M.
Members Present: Lanny Carpenter, Marc Degenhardt, Chris Denner, Kevin Samuelson,
Steve Schotte and Sonya Stohs (Todd Milner was absent.)
Following discussion on what the district’s responsibility should be in providing transportation to summer camps for basketball, wrestling, etc., approved to leave the transportation the same as last year, which is for these teams to pay only for the gas to use the school vehicles, and to study this for next year possibly to charge mileage or a fee. (The student athletes and coaches are responsible for getting themselves to the summer league games.) Motion carried 6-0.
Discussed budget projections and Capital Outlay Projections.
Discussed excess bond funds, priority of projects, and estimated costs.
Mike Mayo discussed preliminary drawings for the Jr. Sr. High Office Renovation.
Approved moving forward on the Jr. Sr. High Administrative Office Suite renovation, authorizing up to $350,000. Funding will be a combination of Capital Outlay and Bond Funds. The Finance Committee will work with Mr. Mullins to finalize the allocation from each fund. Motion carried 6-0.
Approved the 2017-2018 Negotiated Agreement between USD #364 and MEA (Marysville Education Association) as submitted for ratification. Motion carried 6-0.
Approved extended contract days as presented and modified in executive session. (List attached) Motion carried 6-0.
Accepted the resignation of Tina Price, 1st Grade Teacher at Marysville Elementary.
Motion carried 6-0.
Offered a classified contract to David Weir as Custodian at the Junior/Senior High, and offer a certified contract to Kathleen Huff as Counselor at Marysville Elementary.
Motion carried 6-0.
Mr. Schotte left the meeting.
Approved Extra Duty Appointments as presented. (List attached)
Motion carried 4-1. (Mr. Degenhardt voted no.)
Mr. Schotte returned to the meeting
Meeting Adjourned at 8:39 P.M.
|Extended Contract Days Approved Summer 2017
Bruna, Jeanne
|2
|Meals, Annelle
|20
|Hoover, Amy
|3
|Hynek, Karen
|5
|Kracht, Lynn
|4
|Mattingly, Cindy
|10
|Miller, Deb
|1
|Nelsen, Deb
|4
|Busch, Ali
|10
|Huerter, Kathy
|2
|Spicer, April
|2
|Wolfe, Carla
|4
|SUMMER SCHOOL
|Wood, Sheila
|5.5 Hours
|Habig, Diana
|22 Hours
|Head Coach
|Asst. Coach
|Fall Sports
|Cross Country
|John Rueger
|Football
|Dustin Heuer
|Landon Wright
|Lucas Packett
|Mitchell Shepherd
|Chris Butler
|Bert Lord
|Kyle Goracke
|Volleyball
|Darren Schroeder
|Margaret Schotte
|Maggie Schotte
|Tennis
|Mary Kessinger-Wassom
|Rachel Massoth (if needed)
|JH Football
|Cole Fredrickson
|J.I. Hornung
|Dillon Blake
|Scott Brown
|JH Volleyball
|Amy Renyer approved
|Vickie Smith
|Anna Berger
|OPEN
|Winter Sports
|HS Boys Basketball
|Scott Brown
|David Heyd
|Marvin Schlatter
|HS Girls Basketball
|Amy Renyer approved
|J.I. Hornung
|Ross Wright
|HS Wrestling
|Cole Fredrickson
|Tom Knott
|Rick Creek
|JH Boys Basketball
|Landon Wright
|Mitchell Shepherd
|John Rueger
|Ryan Smith
|JH Girls Basketball
|Jamie Minneman
|Bryan Kracht
|Anna Berger
|OPEN
|JH Wrestling
|Cole Fredrickson
|Jesse Edwards
|Rick Creek
|Spring Sports
|Baseball
|Derek Pretre
|Dillon Blake
|Greg Stohs
|Softball
|Bert Lord
|Ben Schaffer
|Maggie Schotte
|Golf
|Julio Franco
|Tennis
|Mary Kessinger-Wassom
|OPEN if needed
|Track
|Amy Renyer
|Dustin Heuer
|JI Hornung
|Don Butler
|John Rueger
|JH Track
|Landon Wright
|Scott Brown
|Mark Antoine
|Sponsors
|Art Club
|April Spicer
|Art Show
|April Spicer
|Drama
|Carla Wofle
|KAYS
|Julie Meinhardt
|Linda Duever
|MatMaids
|Angie Fredrickson
|M-Club
|Mary Kessinger-Wassom
|Dustin Heuer
|Science Club
|Kim Houtz
|National Honor Society
|Ali Busch
|YOGOWYPI
|Mickie Crowther
|STUCO
|Mitchell Shepherd
|BLT
|Gina Bartels
|Senior Class
|K’Lynne Degenhardt
|Junior Class
|Carla Wolfe
|OPEN
|Sophomore Class
|OPEN
|OPEN
|Freshman Class
|Annelle Meals
|Forensics/KSCFL
|Carla Wolfe
|Webmaster
|Lynn Kracht
|FFA Advisor
|Annelle Meals
|OPEN
|FBLA Advisor
|Karen Hynek
|OPEN
|FCCLA Advisor
|Gay Frazee
|Instrumental Music
|Jamie Minneman
|Flag Line
|Deserie Anaya-Olguin
|Vocal Music
|Rachel Massoth
|Quiz Bowl
|Mary Richardson
|Linda Duever
|Plays
|Carla Wolfe
|Yearbook
|Karen Hynek