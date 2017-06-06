Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/5/17

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Robert S. Connell, Chairman, David E. Baier member and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

Commissioner Feldhausen was absent from the meeting.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by Robert S. Connell seconded by David E. Baier. Motion carried.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

Bruna Implement, Marysville, KS

for mower blades

$628.88-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108094

Orscheln Farm & Home, Marysville, KS

for fuel pump

$549.99-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108132

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented a bid from Hall Bros., Marysville to seal 11.5 miles of road (30th Road from Highway 36 to Highway 9 and Winfred Road from Highway 99 to Winifred, KS) at the cost of $202,400.00.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve a bid from Hall Bros., Marysville to seal 11.5 miles of road (30th Road from Highway 36 to Highway 9 and Winfred Road from Highway 99 to Winifred, KS) at the cost of $202,400.00 to be completed as soon as possible. Motion carried.

Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson informed the Board of a bridge closure on the east side of 21st and Granite Road.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to go executive session for five minutes at 9:18 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig present. Motion carried. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

Pawnee Mental Health Executive Director Robbin Waldner Cole, Development Manager Cindy Donahue and Board member Bill Oborny met with the Board to give an Annual Report for July 1, 2015 thru June 30, 2016 and presented the 2018 budget appropriation request in the amount of $111,183.00 which is an increase of $30,445.00 from the 2017 budget appropriation. No action was taken.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board to give a monthly update, a 2016 County Health Department in Review. County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes presented a resignation for Office Clerk Hannah Largen, Marysville effective June 14, 2017.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for ten minutes at 10:17 a.m to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes and County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Motion carried.

Emergency Management Director William Schwindamann, Jr. met with the Board to present his 2018 budget request in the amount of $97,102.00 which is an increase of $546.00 from the 2017 budget. No action was taken.

The Board presented Register of Deeds Martha Roesch with a Certificate of Appreciation for her 42 years of Service to Marshall County.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Richard Olmsted, Marysville, KS with the preconstruction pictures that were provided by the applicant, a Neighborhood Revitalization application for Mark and Virginia Critchfield, Waterville, KS with the preconstruction pictures that were provided by the applicant. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the Home Sewer bills and pay them from the appropriate funds available. Motion carried.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

Neofunds by Neopost, Tampa, FL

for postage

$4,000.00-Courthouse General fund-P.O. # 5360

Ott Electric, Marysville, KS

for Speed Queen washer

$848.00-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5341

Meghan K. Voracek, Attorney, Seneca, KS

for contract attorney fees

$1,900.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5361

Pfizer,

for private vaccine

$8,455.25-Health fund-P.O. # 5305

Merck,

for private vaccine

$756.84-Health fund-P.O. # 5306

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following Resolution # 17-06-05-1, 17-06-05-2 and 17-06-05-3. Motion carried.

County Attorney/County Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish met with the Board to discuss the properties that were not sold on previous tax sales. The Board wants to sell them in the sealed bid process publishing on the June 15, 22 and 29 having the bids due by 3:00 p.m. on July 7, 2017 with bid opening on July 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.

County Attorney/County Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish presented to the Board offering Elizabeth Olson, Attorney a Contract for Attorney Services.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve signing a Contract for Attorney Services with Elizabeth Olson in the amount of $1,440.00 a month starting June 1, 2017 thru December 31, 2018. Motion carried.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to adjourn at 11:24 a.m. Unanimous. The next schedule meeting will be Monday, June 12, 2017 starting at 8:30 a.m.