Norton City Council Agenda June 7, 2017 — 5:30 P.m.

By
KQNK AM & FM News Team
-
Photo courtesy of the City of Norton, Kansas Facebook Page.

A G E N D A

June 7, 2017 — 5:30 p.m.

Roll Call

Approve May 17, 2017 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Jamie Dole

– $ 1600

– Construct front porch at 322 W. Main

Steve Mees

– $ 2000

– Construct deck at 504 E. Washington

Tyler Rutherford

– $ 5000

– Construct deck at 1014 Truman

Curt Bozarth

– $ 900

– Construct carport at 801 N. Wabash

Midwest Energy

– $ 1000

– Demolish building at 208 N. State

Kyle Jones

– $25000

– Construct garage at 608 Sunset Drive

Wayne Byler

– $ 1500

– Construct dwelling addition at 904 Valley Drive

Kaenon Keiswetter

– $ 1000

– Construct deck at 801 N. Archer

Julie Shearer

– $ 5800

– Reroofing at 108 S. Indiana

Sidewalk/Curb Replacement Requests:

Visitors:

Corey Urban – Discuss Animal Control

Justine Benoit – Present Request for CDBG Funds for Street Project

City Supervisors:

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS:

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller Appoint member on Travel and Tourism Committee

Karen Griffiths – Ordinance regarding Sunday Sales

Gerry Cullumber –

Chad Buckley – Election of Officers and approval of Budget for Land Bank

– Discuss City of Norton’s 5 year Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)

– City Administrator’s report

Jerry Jones

Dennis Gilhousen –

Jeff Urban – Consider Resolution changing definition of “Immediate Family” for nepotism clause

Chriss McDiffett – Report on Public Works Committee meeting

Gary Lacy –

Ron Briery –

Darla Ellis – Approve K-18 Schedule for use of Elmwood Park

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 1st Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #11

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

 

June 6

Finance Committee Work Session

4:00 p.m.

June 7

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

June 21

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

June 26

Planning Commission Meeting

5:30 p.m.

 

COMMITTEE

Finance

Utility

Personnel

Public Safety

Parks

Public Works

Chairman:

Jerry Jones

Gary Lacy

Jeff Urban

Ron Briery

Dennis Gilhousen

Chriss McDiffett

Vice Chair:

Gary Lacy

Chriss McDiffett

Ron Briery

Jerry Jones

Jeff Urban

Dennis Gilhousen

Member

Chriss McDiffett

Dennis Gilhousen

Jerry Jones

Jeff Urban

Ron Briery

Gary Lacy

 

