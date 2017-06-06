Norton City Council Agenda June 7, 2017 — 5:30 P.m.

A G E N D A
June 7, 2017 — 5:30 p.m.
Roll Call
Approve May 17, 2017 City Council meeting minutes
Building/Demolition Permits:
|
Jamie Dole
|
– $ 1600
|
– Construct front porch at 322 W. Main
|
Steve Mees
|
– $ 2000
|
– Construct deck at 504 E. Washington
|
Tyler Rutherford
|
– $ 5000
|
– Construct deck at 1014 Truman
|
Curt Bozarth
|
– $ 900
|
– Construct carport at 801 N. Wabash
|
Midwest Energy
|
– $ 1000
|
– Demolish building at 208 N. State
|
Kyle Jones
|
– $25000
|
– Construct garage at 608 Sunset Drive
|
Wayne Byler
|
– $ 1500
|
– Construct dwelling addition at 904 Valley Drive
|
Kaenon Keiswetter
|
– $ 1000
|
– Construct deck at 801 N. Archer
|
Julie Shearer
|
– $ 5800
|
– Reroofing at 108 S. Indiana
|
Sidewalk/Curb Replacement Requests:
Visitors:
Corey Urban – Discuss Animal Control
Justine Benoit – Present Request for CDBG Funds for Street Project
City Supervisors:
= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =
OLD BUSINESS: —
NEW BUSINESS:
Mayor Miller – Appoint member on Travel and Tourism Committee
Karen Griffiths – Ordinance regarding Sunday Sales
Gerry Cullumber –
Chad Buckley – Election of Officers and approval of Budget for Land Bank
– Discuss City of Norton’s 5 year Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)
– City Administrator’s report
Jerry Jones –
Dennis Gilhousen –
Jeff Urban – Consider Resolution changing definition of “Immediate Family” for nepotism clause
Chriss McDiffett – Report on Public Works Committee meeting
Gary Lacy –
Ron Briery –
Darla Ellis – Approve K-18 Schedule for use of Elmwood Park
ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council
COURT REPORT – 1st Meeting of each month
PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #11
UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:
|
June 6
|
Finance Committee Work Session
|
4:00 p.m.
|
June 7
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
June 21
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
June 26
|
Planning Commission Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
COMMITTEE
|
Finance
|
Utility
|
Personnel
|
Public Safety
|
Parks
|
Public Works
|
Chairman:
|
Jerry Jones
|
Gary Lacy
|
Jeff Urban
|
Ron Briery
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Vice Chair:
|
Gary Lacy
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Ron Briery
|
Jerry Jones
|
Jeff Urban
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Member
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Jerry Jones
|
Jeff Urban
|
Ron Briery
|
Gary Lacy