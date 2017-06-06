Norton City Council Agenda June 7, 2017 — 5:30 P.m.

A G E N D A

June 7, 2017 — 5:30 p.m.

Roll Call

Approve May 17, 2017 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Jamie Dole – $ 1600 – Construct front porch at 322 W. Main Steve Mees – $ 2000 – Construct deck at 504 E. Washington Tyler Rutherford – $ 5000 – Construct deck at 1014 Truman Curt Bozarth – $ 900 – Construct carport at 801 N. Wabash Midwest Energy – $ 1000 – Demolish building at 208 N. State Kyle Jones – $25000 – Construct garage at 608 Sunset Drive Wayne Byler – $ 1500 – Construct dwelling addition at 904 Valley Drive Kaenon Keiswetter – $ 1000 – Construct deck at 801 N. Archer Julie Shearer – $ 5800 – Reroofing at 108 S. Indiana Sidewalk/Curb Replacement Requests:

Visitors :

Corey Urban – Discuss Animal Control

Justine Benoit – Present Request for CDBG Funds for Street Project

City Supervisors :

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS: —

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller – Appoint member on Travel and Tourism Committee

Karen Griffiths – Ordinance regarding Sunday Sales

Gerry Cullumber –

Chad Buckley – Election of Officers and approval of Budget for Land Bank

– Discuss City of Norton’s 5 year Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)

– City Administrator’s report

Jerry Jones –

Dennis Gilhousen –

Jeff Urban – Consider Resolution changing definition of “Immediate Family” for nepotism clause

Chriss McDiffett – Report on Public Works Committee meeting

Gary Lacy –

Ron Briery –

Darla Ellis – Approve K-18 Schedule for use of Elmwood Park

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 1st Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #11

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

June 6 Finance Committee Work Session 4:00 p.m. June 7 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m. June 21 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m. June 26 Planning Commission Meeting 5:30 p.m.