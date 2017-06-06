Stroede Gets Nod To Represent Lakeside at 8-Man All-Star Game

This Saturday marks the 32nd Annual 8-Man All-Star Games in Beloit at Trojan Field. 80 of the top 8-Man football players in the State of Kansas have come together for the event. The 8-Man DII game will be first on Saturday morning at 10:00. Fans can hear the game on KD Country 94 and online on the 8-Man All-Star Radio Network at 8manallstars.com with pregame coverage beginning at 9:30 a.m.

For the first time since 2012, there will be a Lakeside High School player competing in the game. Austin Stroede will have one more chance to represent the Knights with the DII West squad.

Over the past two seasons, Stroede has been the top receiver for Lakeside. As a junior, he caught 22 passes for 485 yards and 8 TD. In his senior year, he upped those numbers to 31 catches for 712 yards and 13 TD. He was also a versatile player, showing the ability to play QB and RB at times on offense. On defense, he had 50 tackles, seven of which were for loss, and he also added two fumble recoveries and an interception. Stroede was also a very key component in helping Lakeside to their first playoff berth since 2011.

We caught up with Stroede heading into this weekend’s game. He is excited to have the opportunity to represent Lakeside one more time.

As he heads off to college, Stroede will be attending Hutchinson Community College. He’s a young man that has been successful in many sports, and at Hutchinson he will compete on the Blue Dragons Track & Field team.