Barneston Man Arrested; Search Warrant Arrest In Barnes

An arrest in Barneston Friday afternoon was prompted by a call to Gage County dispatch by a five-year-old, who advised that an assault was in progress at the family home. Micheal L Hockman, age 34, was arrested for third degree domestic assault, false imprisonment, child abuse, and terroristic threats, and was held on $7,500 bond. He allegedly assaulted a female resident, which was witnessed by three children at home at the time. Hockman had been convicted in March on charges of domestic assault.

On Saturday, a search warrant was executed in Barnes at 108 N. Center. Edward Anthony Eaton of Barnes was arrested on pending charges of marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession, and is being held at the Washington County Jail.