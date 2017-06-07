Clifton-Clyde Grad Named Kansas FFA President

Eli Ohlde, a graduate of Clifton-Clyde High School was elected state FFA President at the group’s annual conference in Manhattan. He is the son of Tim and Debra Ohlde, and will lead a team of six state officers, serving some 9,000 FFA members statewide.
