Clifton-Clyde Grad Named Kansas FFA President

By
Bruce Dierking
-

Eli Ohlde, a graduate of Clifton-Clyde High School was elected state FFA President at the group’s annual conference in Manhattan. He is the son of Tim and Debra Ohlde, and will lead a team of six state officers, serving some 9,000 FFA members statewide.

