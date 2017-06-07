Defensive Driving Class Scheduled For Monday In Clay Center

A defensive driving class will be featured Monday, June 12th, 9-3 in Clay Center at the 4H Conference Center. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper will cover defensive driving skills. There is no driving or test involved. Some insurance companies offer a discount with completion of the course. A minimum 15 participants are needed, phone the River Valley Extension District office for registration at 785-632-5335.
