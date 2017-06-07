Lifestar Helicopter Called For Injury Accident Near Beatrice

By
Bruce Dierking
-
File Photo courtesy of Kansas Lifestar.

An injury accident was reported three miles north of Beatrice on U.S. Highway 77 Monday evening shortly before midnight. Jered Tiedeman, 35, of Hallam had lost control at the curve, and his vehicle rolled over. Tiedeman was transported by Lifestar helicopter to a Lincoln hospital, in critical condition.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR