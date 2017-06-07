Lifestar Helicopter Called For Injury Accident Near Beatrice

An injury accident was reported three miles north of Beatrice on U.S. Highway 77 Monday evening shortly before midnight. Jered Tiedeman, 35, of Hallam had lost control at the curve, and his vehicle rolled over. Tiedeman was transported by Lifestar helicopter to a Lincoln hospital, in critical condition.
Weather Forecast
Marysville, KS
clear sky
69.7 ° F
73.4 °
66.2 °
38%
1.3mph
1%
Thu
83 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
95 °
Mon
95 °
UPCOMING AUCTIONS
[ai1ec view="stream" cat_id="3133" events_limit="3"]
ON FM 95.5 KNDY
[ai1ec view="stream" cat_id="1399" events_limit="4"]
ON FM 94.1 & AM 1570 KNDY
[ai1ec view="stream" cat_id="1404" events_limit="4"]
Community Calendar
[ai1ec view="stream" cat_id="1413" events_limit="4"] SUBMIT YOUR COMMUNITY EVENT