Marshall County Community Band Sets Summer Concert Schedule

The Marshall County Community Band will begin their summer concert series Thursday evening, continuing Thursdays through July 13th. Performances at the Koester House Garden in downtown Marysville begin at 7:30, and are free. The public, including families, are welcome, please bring lawn chairs or blankets. Different selections will be performed each week, with a theme American Road Trip. This week’s performance is “Heading West.” The series then continues “Down South”, “Back East”, “The Heartland”, “America the Beautiful” and the July 13th finale will be “Road Trip Photos”, a replay of audience selected favorites from the summer series.