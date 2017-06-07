Mitchell County Commissioners – June 5, 2017

The Mitchell County Commissioners met in Beloit on Monday morning. County Health Nurse Courtney Murrow appeared to discuss vaccines. She said around May 19 there was an issue with their commercial refrigerator where vaccines were stored. A significant portion of vaccines were lost, and the refrigerator must be replaced.

Replacement cost for the vaccines not covered by the state is about $13,000. Thankfully, according to Murrow, this occurred during a slower vaccine time rather than during the winter months when they keep more vaccines on hand. The Health Department has had to stop walk-in vaccinations temporarily during the course of the ordeal.

A program from the state, which was utilized by the county last year, will pay for half of the cost of a replacement refrigerator. The county will pay $4,160 for a new unit and be reimbursed for half of that cost by the State of Kansas. She said they are also updating their technology which will alert key personnel by phone if the refrigerators are not working properly or if temperature ranges fall outside of acceptable range of 36 to 46 degrees.

Nathan Gentry appeared before the commissioners to discuss amateur radio and announced the Annual Ham Radio Field Day to be held in the Barstow Building at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds in Beloit on Saturday, June 24 beginning at 10 a.m. and running overnight and into the following day. Gentry presented a proclamation, which the commissioners signed, designating June 18-24 Amateur radio week in Mitchell County.

Director of Public Works Dale Housh appeared and discussed a culvert being replaced and other work on Gilbert Road. Another culvert washed out in Lulu Township near the Allen Schneider residence. Housh also said mowing was scheduled to start on Monday. He also reported that county road crews are placing spot gravel, as needed, in eastern portions of the county as they continue to deal with washouts from recent heavy rains and runoff.

Community Development Director Heather Hartman said there remains about $4,000 in funds from the county-wide cleanup which have not been utilized. The commissioners are considering other projects which could fit within the parameters of the program to utilize the funds. Accepting farm tires from individuals was discussed as a possibility. Excess tires from businesses would not be eligible. No official decision was made as Housh was going to research the prospect and report back to the commissioners.

Since that time it has been determined by the Mitchell County Landfill to accept tires next week, June 12-16. There will be a 10 tire per person limit and you must call the landfill at 738-3880 before taking tires to the landfill.

Heather Hartman said she has a meeting with Mitchell County Communications Director Becky Snook on mass communication devises. She also reminded the commissioners about the Prayer and Action group of teens who will be doing work in town this month. She also said she is working with the City of Beloit on the housing rehab program, and she is working with a pair of new potential businesses.

The commissioners moved to appoint Barbara File to the Mitchell County Planning Commission to replaced deceased member Dale Twadell. File was listed as an alternate, and the commissions will look to find other potential alternates.

County Clerk Chris Treaster provided a list of candidates who have filed for office in Mitchell County as of the June 1 deadline. No primaries will be necessary and filed candidates are as follows.

Beloit City Council Ward 1, Tony Gengler and Ron Sporleder. City of Beloit Ward 2, Matt Otte.

Cawker City Council, Jan Cornely, Doug Bader, Cole Eberle.

Glen Elder City Council, Sheila Paxson.

Tipton Mayor, Braden Hake. Tipton City Council, Lisa Hake.

Hunter Mayor, Brad Nitsch. Hunter City Council, Billie Woddell.

USD 272 Waconda Board of Education, Position 4, Jessica Scott. Position 5, no filings. Position 6, Rodney Hake.

USD 273 Beloit Board of Education, Position 4, Joe File. Position 5, Jason Johnson. Position 6, no filing.

The commissioners are next scheduled to meet on Monday, June 12 at 8:30 a.m. before hosting a four-county meeting next Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Plum Creek in Beloit with the commissioners of Mitchell, Jewell, Osborne and Smith Counties.