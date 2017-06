2017 8-Man Division I All-Star Game Player Info

2017 Network Sponsors

The Scoular Company - Downs

Sunflower Manufacturing

Ludwig Chiropractic - Beloit

Brush Art Corp. - Downs

The First National Bank - Beloit

Cunningham Telephone & Cable

Main Street Drug - Osborne

Bohnert Welding - Jewell

Guaranty State Bank & Trust Co.

H&R Block - Beloit

Midway Coop

The Farmers Bank - Osborne

Thompson OK Tire - Beloit

Sonic Drive-in - Beloit