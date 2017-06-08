Downs City Council – June 5, 2017

The regular meeting of the mayor and city council was held June 5, 2017, 5:00 p.m. at city hall. Mayor Jennifer Brush presided. Council members present: Devin Renken, John Cary, and Teri Cordill. Absent: Tonya Kuhn and John Bisnette. Others in attendance: Bruce Berkley, Ron Duran Terry Gradig, Vickie Oviatt, Joni Heiland, LaRhea Cole, Diane Koster, Janeen Stanley, Ashlee Stanley, John Hutson, Marcia Hutson, and Jerry Knouf.

Mayor Brush called the meeting to order and led in the flag salute.

John C. moved, seconded by Devin, to approve the minutes of the May 15, 2017 regular meeting and the May 30, 2017 special council meeting. Carried.

Bruce reviewed the special use permit rules of operation with new applicants, Joni Heiland, John Hutson, and Marcia Hutson. Devin moved, seconded by Teri, to approve the new permits #17-20, #17-21, and #17-22. Carried.

Jerry Knouf presented the law enforcement report of activities for the period of April 1 – June 1, 2017. Jerry reported that he will be working on the abandoned vehicles, doing five a week. He will keep council updated.

Terry reported, for code enforcement, that he had sent out mowing letters and was waiting on responses.

Animal Control Officer, Ron Duran, presented his written report of activities. He has started writing tickets for no dog tags.

Diane Koster was present for an update to a complaint she had filed with Animal Control on May 8, 2017. She was requesting a trap for stray cats that are being a nuisance at her residence. Ron said that he will provide one.

Bruce reported on another animal control incident with an aggressive dog at large. The dog is not current with shots, and is restricted to a 10-day quarantine before it can be vaccinated. Written complaints on the dog are on file, and animal control can proceed with citations.

Bruce presented a written impound process for a procedure guideline, along with the form to use for impounds. John C. moved, seconded by Teri, to approve the recommended impound process procedure as presented. Carried.

City Attorney reported that there is a variance application before the Board of Zoning Appeals. Bruce noted that today was the deadline for Schweitzer’s to sign the agreement or for the case to be turned over to the Sheriff’s Office for prosecution. Bruce will proceed.

City Superintendent, Terry Gradig, asked if council would agree for a special meeting to be arranged with the Cawker City council and Wilson & Company regarding water issues. Council agreed. Terry reported that the lead and copper samples were all good this quarter.

Terry reported that the manual pool vacuum is still working but the portable robot needs replaced. Council had previously reviewed the options presented. John C. moved to allow the city superintendent to purchase a Tiger Shark 2 pool vacuum at a cost of $2,194.00. Devin seconded the motion. Carried.

Terry reported that the cemetery was mowed for Memorial Day and flowers and decorations will be picked up on June 12th. Ads will be put in the paper and on Facebook.

Terry reported that he had contacted Sheldon Remus about his responsibility regarding septic repairs.

Terry reported that alleys have been smoothed and bladed on both sides of main street. Alley approaches were discussed. Mayor Brush asked that Terry keep up on street maintenance and mosquitoes. Terry is checking with the Bureau of Reclamation concerning the ditch full of water at the east end of Ross Street.

Terry reported that Brandon Behymer’s last day will be Friday, June 9th. Teri moved to accept Brandon Behymer’s letter of resignation, effective June 9, 2017. Devin seconded. Carried.

An application for summer help was reviewed, however, he is currently not of legal age to drive.

City Clerk reported that water rates are scheduled to increase July 1 and monthly billing will begin. A letter, from Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd regarding their auditing standards, was presented

A Request to Appear from Jim Cary was tabled for a full council at the next regular meeting.

Dallason Thomas was on the agenda but did not appear. Council discussed the complaint from Marshall Thomas regarding a vacated street. City Attorney said council cannot un-vacate. Property owners could pursue an easement from the land owner as an alternate option.

John moved, seconded by Devin, to approve special use permits #17-23; #17-24; and #17-25. Carried.

Teri moved, seconded by Devin, to approve building permit #17-13. Carried.

Devin moved, seconded by Teri, to approve the mayor to sign the lease agreement for the Downs Medical Clinic. Carried.

John moved, seconded by Devin, to close the following streets during the Downs Celebration, June 22, 23, 24, and 25th: Railroad Ave (Morgan to 4th) and Third Street (Commercial to Delay) and allow publication in the Downs News and Times. Carried.

Devin moved, seconded by John, to approve the Downs News and Times annual edition ad. Carried. Mayor Brush and Teri will prepare the ad.

Council made no changes to fireworks codes regulating discharge or sales for 2017.

John reported that Terry had added a dehumidifier at the clinic due to high humidity. Council reviewed a bid from Dalton Remus to install three Lennox EDA’s (Enhanced Dehumidification Accessories). John moved to allow the purchase of 3 Lennox EDA’s for the Downs Clinic, parts and labor, at $5,522.30. Devin seconded. Carried.

Vouchers were reviewed and signed. John moved to approve vouchers and payrolls as presented. Teri seconded the motion. Carried.

At 6:29, Devin moved to adjourn the meeting. Teri seconded the motion. Carried.

Meeting adjourned.