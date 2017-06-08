Marysville Community Foundation Celebrates Pony Up Marysville Campaign

The Marysville Community Foundation celebrated the recent success of the Pony Up Marysville campaign, and the occasion of the groups third anniversary on Wednesday evening with a dinner, and recognition program.

The foundation has grown nearly 200% this past year, to a total of $440,000 in donated funds. The boost was in large part due to the success of the recent Pony Up Marysville campaign, which surpassed expectations totaling $160,000 from local donors, contributed toward local causes. Representatives from a number of those benefit groups were on hand to thank the foundation, and donors, as well as the community for support.

President Jeff Christ challenged those in attendance to pass the word of the community foundation, and urged all to consider leaving just 5% of their estates back to the community for the future. He added that local banks, financial planners, and attorneys have information on the program. The date was also announced for Pony Up 2018, which will be May 4th.