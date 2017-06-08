Royals Change September 12 Game Time To Accommodate U2 Concert In Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, MO. (June 8, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals today announced they have come to an agreement with the Kansas City Chiefs to move the first pitch time on September 12 from its originally scheduled 7:15 p.m. to a special 12:15 p.m. start.

The time change, which has been approved by both Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox, was agreed upon to allow the Chiefs to host a U2 concert in Arrowhead at 7:30 p.m. The 12:15 start will allow fans who attend the game between the Royals and White Sox have the opportunity to vacate the parking lot in plenty of time before the concert crowd begins to arrive.

The T-Shirt giveaway originally scheduled for September 12 will now take place on Tuesday, August 29 when the Royals host the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:15 p.m. The first 10,000 fans will receive a Brisket-Acho T-shirt.

The game will be televised on FOX Sports Kansas City with the pre-game show, Royals Live, beginning at 11:30 a.m.