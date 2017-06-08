St. John’s/Tipton Brings Great Talent To DII East Squad

Coming up in Saturday’s 8-Man All-Star Games, the St. John’s/Tipton Blujays will have two of their top skill players competing for the DII East team. The DII All-Star Game kicks off at 10:00 on Saturday morning at Trojan Field in Beloit. Fans can hear the game on KD Country 94 and on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Radio Network at 8manallstars.com.

From St. John’s/Tipton, Davis Dubbert and Aaron Henke will get one last chance to represent their schools. Over their past four seasons, the Blujays went 31-10 with two playoff berths.

Dubbert’s success in high school sports has been well documented. He exceled on the basketball court, in track & field and on the football field. He also exceled in the classroom as he was the valedictorian of his graduating class. Taking over the starting QB role from his brother Trey in 2015, Dubbert threw for 1,393 yards and 26 TD as a junior. This past season, he upped his yardage total to 1,604 while throwing 16 more TD. For his career, Dubbert threw for 3,447 yards and 53 TD. He was also a force from his LB position on defense, registering 70 tackles, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery as a senior. He finished his career with 228 tackles, five interceptions and five fumble recoveries. Dubbert’s brother Trey and father David, as well as other family members have been 8-Man All-Stars also. Davis is excited to follow in their footsteps and also get a chance to play one last game in his hometown.

Dubbert’s teammate Aaron Henke came on strong on offense in his senior season and was a key player on defense throughout his career. The Tipton Catholic High School graduate led the Blujays with 123 tackles in 2016, while also adding four tackles for loss, two sacks, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Henke put up 1,318 all-purpose yards as a senior, including 638 receiving with eight touchdowns and 461 rushing and another eight touchdowns on the ground. In his career, Henke had 309 total tackles. Like Dubbert, Henke is excited to have the chance to play one more high school game.

Coming up in the fall, both Dubbert and Henke will head to four year universities. Dubbert is set to attend Wichita State University and compete in Track & Field, while Henke is going to Kansas State University to major in Construction Science.