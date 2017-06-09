Beloit City Council – June 5, 2017

The Beloit City Council met on Tuesday night. Councilor Lee McMillan opened the meeting by expressing how pleased he was with the turnouts at softball and baseball games and his appreciation for all the volunteers which make the summer leagues possible. Councilor Tony Gengler expressed his gratitude for the work of the electrical department on the job they do and the dedication they show to restore power when outages occur during inclement weather.

City Manager Jason Rabe said he has continued discussions with the KDHE and the EPA regarding the city’s water supply. He was expecting review comments on the municipal water aspect from them this week. The city is ensuring their sampling plan is in place, and the hope is that there will be very minimal amounts of issues to address when that report is received. Rural Water District 1 is also working to alleviate some of the issues they are dealing with in coordination with the city.

The FAA is still formulating a solution and waiting on the approval process to remedy the issues with the errors in the building of the new runway at Moritz Memorial Airport.

East Main is being poured, and they expect that to continue later this week if things dry out. July 21 remains the target date for substantial completion to finished. At that point, the street would be passable and any finish work needed could be done without any further interruptions in traffic.

Court Street pouring is underway. The city crew had targeted Thursday to pour more of the surface. The city and City Engineer Stuart Porter are researching the possibility continuing with the work along Court street to the west.

There will be a conference call with vital city personnel to ensure that all bases are covered and to create a timeline for building the new city website.

Chief of Police Dave Elam reported that Memorial Weekend went well and was uneventful in a positive way for the department overall.

Community Development Director Heather Hartman said due to additional funds being available from the county-wide cleanup they are going to accept tires next week at the landfill from June 12-16. People who wish to dispose of tires need to call the landfill first at 738-3880. There is a maximum allowance of 10 tires per person. No tires with rims will be accepted nor any tires from commercial businesses.

Hartman also discussed the next potential round of Community Development Block Grants for housing rehabilitation and demolition. A total of $350,000 is potentially available for projects next year.

Applications are available now and must be collected by June 30. This round of CDBG funds are intended to focus on a specific area of the community and a determination of the project area will be made following review of the property applications.

There are income qualifications and possible matching funds from property owners required. To be eligible to participate in the housing rehabilitation program you must be income qualified. The full application for the city will then be submitted sometime in August. Recipients who are awarded grants will be notified in January of 2018. Contact the city office or Hartman at 738-3000 for more information.

The council then approved the Consent Agenda including the minutes of the previous meeting and accounts payable warrants for the period totaling $456,168.

The council approved a roofing bid from McGee Roofing of Clay Center in the amount of $10,564. The bid is for the lower four coated roofs of the Municipal Building which were damaged during the storms in August of 2014. Those previously repaired areas continue to leak and will be addressed.

In the work session an August 10 meeting for the city’s First Impressions report will be held at 7 p.m. Beloit is paired with Clay Center for the event where “secret shoppers” from each town visit their partner city and report back on things like infrastructure, shopping, available activities, amenities and more.

Rabe continued discussions for previous meetings on the Little Red Schoolhouse at the road-side park on Hwy. 24 in North Beloit. He has had discussions with the farmer’s market people who expressed a desire to do some work on the structure for use during the market. Estimates to tear off the falling rear section as well as roof and side it will cost about $9,286. This does not include new windows, doors and other fixes such as repairing soft spots in the floor. Those costs could run as high as $20,000. Installation of bathrooms, which was previously presented as an option, would move the cost into the $30,000 range.

Other options include turning the structure over the Mitchell County Historical Society. They are not currently interested in moving it. An additional option would be to leave it to a community led initiative to raise the dollars to refurbish and create a long-term endowment for the structure.

Rabe also presented a draft of the Capital Improvement Program ranking criteria. The CIP is to act as a guide during planning, budgeting and prioritization for future community improvements on a five-year plan. The draft presented is being put together to create criteria for how and what projects will be prioritized in the CIP.

The next Beloit City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 at the Municipal Building.