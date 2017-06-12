Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/12/17

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with Robert S. Connell, Chairman, David E. Baier and Lynn Feldhausen members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by Lynn Feldhausen seconded by David E. Baier. Unanimous.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Midland Medical Supply, Lincoln, NE

for medical supplies

$1,444.36-State Formula fund-P.O. # 5307

Heartland Alarms, Lawrence, KS

for fire alarm test/batteries

$530.00-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5342

Steven A. Kraushaar, Attorney, Marysville, KS

for contract attorney fee

$2,350.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5362

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Foley Industries, Park City, KS

for cutting edges

$1,410.78-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108096

Johnny’s Welding, Beatrice, NE

for labor

$1,685.44-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108095

Truck Repair Plus, Marysville, KS

for repairs

$788.72-Recycling fund-P.O. # 108099

Truck Repair Plus, Marysville, KS

for repairs

$613.02-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108098

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for five minutes at 8:57 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish met with the Board.

The 2018 Attorney budget proposal was presented in the amount of $205,600.00 which is an increase of $13,950.00 from the 2017 budget. She is also asking to have her budget be used as an exemption under the law enforcement exemption to the new tax lid bill. No action was taken.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the Home Sewer bills and pay them from the appropriate funds available. Unanimous.

Partnership for Growth Ellen Barber was present to observe the meeting at 9:21 a.m.

Clerk of the District Court Nancy Koch met with the Board to present the 2018 District Court budget proposal in the amount of $125,951.90 which is in an increase of $2,371.90 from the 2017 budget. No action was taken.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to go into executive session for five minutes at 9:38 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board to present the 2018 Treasurer budget proposal in the amount of $125,260.00 which is the same as the 2017 budget.

County Sanitarian Marlene Stamm met with the Board to present the documentation of her becoming a full-time employee with all four Counties (Clay, Marshall, Cloud, and Washington). The cost of being a full-time employee with benefits is $11,010.14 per County. There is a four County meeting at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County to discuss the proposed plan.

County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the vouchers, as presented, and issue warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

County Appraiser Tamara Antoine met with the Board to present the 2018 Appraiser proposed budget in the amount of $190,250.00 which is the same as the 2017 budget. No action was taken.

County Appraiser Tamara Antoine presented an Employment Contract for a term of four years (July 1, 2017 to June 20, 2021. No action was taken on the contract.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for five minutes at 10:46 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish and County Appraiser Tamara Antoine present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for five minutes at 10:55 a.m. to discuss matters of attorney client privilege with County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

The Board decided to go out for applications for a County Appraiser.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to adjourn at 11:14 a.m. Unanimous. The next schedule meeting will be Monday, June 19, 2017 starting at 8:30 a.m.