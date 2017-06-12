Marysville USD 364 Board Of Education Meeting Agenda

Marysville U.S.D. 364 Board of Education

Regular Board Meeting

June 14, 2017

6:00 p.m.

District Office

USD 364 Board Goals for 2016-17 and beyond

Goal #1 – Recruit and retain a quality administrative, teaching, and classified staff

Goal #2 – Maintain a focus on strong academic achievement

Goal #3 – Achieve high academic excellence while maintaining fiscal responsibility

Goal #4 – Strive to create a safe and secure environment

Goal #5 – Develop plans for continued improvement of district systems and infrastructure

Goal #6 – Provide quality programs and facilities to attract new families to the community

1.0 Call to Order and Roll Call

2.0 Adoption of Agenda and Approval of the Consent Agenda Action Item

2.1 Additions to the Agenda

2.2 Approval of May Minutes

2.3 Approval of Bills

2.4 Approval of Transfers

2.5 Clerk’s Financial Report

2.6 Treasurer’s Report

2.7 Investment Securities Report

2.8 Budget Summary and Cash Balance Reports

2.9 Miscellaneous Reports

2.10 Gifts

2.10.1 Bulldog Booster Club donated $1098.00 toward a timing system for the weight room.

2.10.2 Art Club received $302 in donations from the Art Show.

2.10.3 Cheerleaders received $536.00 in donations from the car show.

2.10.4 Evangelical United Church donated $241.76 for student lunches.

2.10.5 After Prom received $6,414.00 in donations from parent, student, and community contributions.

2.10.6 KSCFL received $2,999.00 in donations for Nationals.

2.10.7 FBLA received $2,485.60 in donations for Nationals.

2.11 Bond Issue Financial Update

3.0 Public Presentations – 6:03 P.M.

3.1 Citizen’s Open Forum

4.0 Curriculum and Instruction -– Goal #2, Goal #3, Goal #4

5.0 Finance – Goal #3

5.1 Budget Projections Information Item

5.2 Approval of the G.A.A.P. Waiver Action Item

This is a waiver from Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The State Department recommends this waiver because all Kansas School districts operate under the cash basis law. Auditors require this waiver in order for us to remain fiscally responsible and to deviate from GAAP. The waiver has been in effect for a number of years, but must be renewed annually. A copy of the waiver is enclosed.

Recommendation is made to approve the G.A.A.P. Waiver.

5.3 Approval for End of Year Transfers Discussion/Action Item

6.0 Buildings, Grounds, and Equipment

6.1 Awarding of bid for cabling in HS Basement Discussion/Action Item

6.2 Awarding of bid for Wrestling Mats Discussion/Action Item

6.3 Purchase of furniture for HS Basement Discussion/Action Item

6.4 Weight Room Equipment Discussion/Action Item

6.5 Approval of Auditorium Painting Bid.

7.0 Bond Issue – Goal #4, Goal #5, Goal #6

7.1 Architect Update Information Item

7.2 Construction Update – Walking Tour Information Item

8.0 Board of Education – Goals #1-6

8.1 Approve Special Education Contracts Action Item

Enclosed are renewal contracts from Nemaha Valley Community Hospital for occupational therapy services and physical therapy services for special education students. Services are provided as required for special education students when included on their Individual Education Plans (IEPs).

Recommendation is made to approve the contracts as presented.

8.2 Workers Compensation Renewal Discussion/Action Item

8.3 Approval of handbooks Discussion/Action Item

8.4 Drug Testing Policy for 2017-18 Discussion/Action Item

8.5 Change of date for July Board Meeting Action Item

8.6 Approve Memorandum of Understanding with relevant stakeholders, including local law enforcement agencies, courts, and the county or district attorney.

9.0 Personnel – Goal #1 – (Executive Session) Discussion/Action Items

10.0 General Discussion Informational Item

11.0 Agenda Items for July Informational Items

• Elect President & Vice-President of BOE

• BOE Appointments: Governmental Relations Representative, Special Education Advisory Council, Foundation Board Members, Partners In Education, Negotiation Team Members & Food Service Hearing Officer

• Establish BOE Goals for the Up-Coming School Year

• Establish Up-Coming BOE Meeting Dates.

• Appoint: Board Clerk, Deputy Clerk, Treasurer, Attorney, Representative for all state and federal programs including liaison for homeless children and youth, Attendance Officers, Food Service Representative, Freedom of Information Officer, KPERS Representative, Greenbush to verify that in-service credit is valid for license renewal, hearing officer for student long term suspensions or expulsions, hearing officer to hear appeals in student expulsion cases, Person to ensure that asbestos requirement implemented

• Establish: Official Fund Depositories for the District, Official Newspaper, Mileage Reimbursement Rate, Petty Cash Funds, Activity Funds,

• Adopt resolution for destruction of records

• Approvals: Use of Facsimile Signatures, Early Payment Request, Rescind Board Policies.

• Adoptions: Fixed Asset Accounting, School Calendar to use 1116 Hours,

• Approve budget for publication

• Set budget hearing

• Approve Milk Bids

• Federal Food Service Agreement

• Approve Food Service Agreements with St. Gregory’s and Good Shepherd

• Surplus Property

12.0 Adjournment Action Item