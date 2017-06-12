Marysville USD 364 To Hold Community Meeting June 28th

USD 364 will host a Community Meeting on Wednesday June 28th at 6:00 pm at Landoll Lanes in Marysville. The agenda for the meeting will include an update on the two bond projects that have been completed in the district along with a progress report on the current project. The meeting will also include a financial update related to the bond issue. There will be time allowed for the audience to provide feedback about the best use of the anticipated funds remaining after all current projects are completed.