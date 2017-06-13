Fireworks & Debt Conversations Headline Marysville City Council Meeting – 6/12/17

The Marysville City Council met Monday. Chad Collins with Collections Bureau of Kansas offered a lengthy outline of services that his firm offers. It was noted that the city has over $33,000 in past due balances owed. Council members asked for a more detailed breakdown of the debts before proceeding.

Following a formal request for fireworks discharge after 10 p.m., it was noted that the council meeting in two weeks will be the last opportunity to consider public requests for variance to fireworks discharge regulations. The City Council opted to proceed with city crew cleanup of a property owned by Walter Mlnarik at 1205 Carolina next week. Multiple extensions of time to allow cleanup have yielded marginal results, and several members expressed frustration with the lack of progress.

The City Administrator noted that the general fund balance was lower, owing in part to a three payroll period last month. Anticipated ad valorem funds are expected to replenish the account this month. An agreement to allow Farmers Cooperative use of the Municipal Airport for refueling and resupplying spray planes was approved, after amendments to the contract were noted.

During open forum, Bruce Dierking spoke against adding a three-way stop sign at 8th and Jayhawk Road, and discouraged adding stop signs at North or Ann Streets on Eighth, which is a through street. The issue was prompted by a citizen concern that traffic was going too fast on Eighth Street. Council members advised that the Police and Fire Committee had multiple discussions regarding the concern, and determined that no action or changes would be recommended at this time. It was reported that the Police Chief had run radar in the area, and had not noted any significant problems with speed.

The council did consent that if a petition of the surrounding neighborhood were presented, the matter could be reconsidered.