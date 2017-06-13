Thursday June 22nd

Carnival by Ottaway Amusements Wristband*

Helicopter Rides

Live Polka band Thursday night from 7-10. “Angie Kriz and the Polkatoons”.

Friday June 23rd

Carnival by Ottaway Amusements Wristband*

Helicopter Rides

Parade begins at 6:30 pm

Tractor Pull at 7:30 pm (tickets purchased at gate)

Entertainment on the grounds –Twice on Sunday- 9:00 pm

Saturday June 24th

Carnival by Ottaway Amusements Wristband*

Helicopter Rides**

Parade begins at 5:00pm

Entertainment on the grounds – Sister Whiskey at 9:00 pm

*Fireworks show by PFB Pyros at approximately 10:00 pm*

Rain Date Only -Sunday June 25th

RAIN DATE ONLY* Fireworks show by PFB Pyros at approximately 10:00 pm – If rained out on Sat.**

All advanced and raffle tickets are available for purchase at Blue Valley Insurance in Marysville, Dragastin Insurance Agency, Wash. Co. Tax & Accounting in Washington & Crome’s Market in Hanover.

*Advanced Carnival tickets are for a wristband redeemable at the carnival on the date you wish to attend. They will cost $23 before the event and $25 the day of the event. Single tickets will be available the day of the events. No refunds are available.

**We will be raffling off a helicopter ride during the fireworks show. The raffle tickets will be 1 for $6.00, 3 for $15.00 and 6 for $25.00. Single tickets for the helicopter ride are $40.

**** Armbands can be purchased for Thursday Friday and Saturday, but are only good for one night use, you will need a new one for each night. Also if you have an armband; the new “Freak Out Ride” will cost an armband and a ticket to ride!