Norton City Council Meeting Minutes

June 7, 2017

The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council members present were Jerry Jones, Dennis Gilhousen, Jeff Urban, Chriss McDiffett, Gary Lacy, and Ron Briery. Others present were Corina Cox, Corey Urban, Craig Eveleigh, Lisa Herman, Robert Bowman, Zack Hughes, Dan Bainter, Jamie Amlong, Gerry Cullumber, Karen Griffiths, Chad Buckley, and Darla Ellis.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to approve the May 17, 2017, council meeting minutes as written. Vote taken. Motion carried.

The following building permits and sidewalk/curb replacement requests were presented:

Jamie Dole – $ 1600 – Construct front porch at 322 W. Main Steve Mees – $ 2000 – Construct deck at 504 E. Washington Tyler Rutherford – $ 5000 – Construct deck at 1014 Truman Curt Bozarth – $ 900 – Construct carport at 801 N. Wabash Midwest Energy – $ 1000 – Demolish building at 208 N. State Kyle Jones – $25000 – Construct garage at 608 Sunset Drive Wayne Byler – $ 1500 – Construct dwelling addition at 904 Valley Drive Kaenon Keiswetter – $ 1000 – Construct deck at 801 N. Archer Julie Shearer – $ 5800 – Reroofing at 108 S. Indiana

Corey Urban was present to discuss the status of his request for an increase in the Animal Control salary. He stated he requested the increase from the City Administrator and then a committee meeting was held in November of 2016. At that meeting, he was asked to keep a log of his activities for a month, which he did and turned in to the City Administrator. Corey said it stated in the newspaper that he received a cost of living adjustment this year, but he did not receive a cost of living adjustment as Animal Control Officer. He asked what he needs to do to get his request approved for the budget. Council agreed Chad and Corey should sit down and review the log to see how much time is spent after hours and Chad should let Corey know whether an increase will be budgeted for 2018. Dennis Gilhousen stated the Council should review the salaries of all of the employees who are approved by city resolution, to determine if any increases need to be budgeted.

Corina Cox was present from Northwest Kansas Planning and Development Commission to discuss a Request for Payment of CDBG Funds in the amount of $57,931.81 for the Crane and Second Street grant project. Motion was made by Chriss McDiffett and seconded by Gary Lacy to approve Request #1 for Payment of CDBG Funds in the amount of $57,931.81. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Craig Eveleigh stated the Norton County Community Services Association and Recreation Commission would still like to put a new building in Elmwood Park, on the existing cement foundation east of the football field where the former parks building was located. Dennis Gilhousen stated Craig needs to meet with the Parks Committee with his proposal. Craig stated they will need a lease for the building which will be placed in Elmwood Park. Karen Griffiths stated she prepared a draft and will forward it to them.

Craig Eveleigh also asked if the prize trailer for the fair can be put on the other side of the fence, with the understanding that no traffic will be blocked. Council agreed that would be fine. Craig stated the fair rides can be put up any time after June 15. He was instructed to coordinate it with the City Administrator.

Mayor Miller reported Kim Mortensen has resigned her position on the Tourism Committee. Wendy Reedy has expressed interest in filling the vacant position. Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Jeff Urban to accept the Mayor’s appointment of Wendy Reedy to fill the unexpired term on the Tourism Committee, with the term expiring January 31, 2018. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Karen Griffiths stated she was asked to prepare an Ordinance authorizing Sunday Sales. Ron Briery stated a business owner requested this because Decatur, Graham and Phillips County all have Sunday sales, as well as Nebraska, so people are going out of town for this. Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to waive the formal first reading of Ordinance #1701, authorizing certain sales of cereal malt beverages and alcoholic liquor at retail liquor stores on Sundays and certain holidays, within the City of Norton . Vote taken. Motion tied 3-3 with Ron Briery, Jerry Jones, and Jeff Urban voting yes, and Gary Lacy, Chriss McDiffett, and Dennis Gilhousen voting no. Mayor Miller broke the tie by voting no.

Gerry Cullumber introduced himself and stated he has started his position as Chief of Police and is sorting through everything in the department. A reception will be held tomorrow morning from 9-11 a.m. so the public can meet and greet Gerry and welcome him to the community. He also reported the police officers have renewed their CPR training this week with the local EMS staff. Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to approve the one year employment agreement with Gerald Cullumber as Chief of Police. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Chad stated Bryant and Bryant Construction is replacing curb and sidewalk along Crane Street and removing the paving from N. Second Avenue. There were 55 original working days in the contract and today is day 19. If the weather cooperates, they hope to be finished with the project in July. Chad reported the parking lot on the west side of Farm Bureau has been removed and the flow pan along Kansas Avenue has been replaced.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to move into the election of officers for the City of Norton Land Bank. Vote taken. Motion carried 4-2 with Ron Briery and Jeff Urban voting no.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to have the officers come from the Public Works Committee with Chriss McDiffett as Chairman, Dennis Gilhousen as Vice Chairman, and Gary Lacy as Secretary/Treasurer. Vote taken. Motion carried 5-1 with Jeff Urban voting no.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Gary Lacy to consider 517 W. Washington as an acceptable property to be donated to the City of Norton Land Bank from La Tierra, Inc. Chad stated June 15 is the deadline for demolition funds awarded under the Hansen Grant so the house needs to be demolished by June 15, if possible. Vote taken. Motion carried 4-2 with Jeff Urban and Ron Briery voting no.

Chad Buckley presented the City of Norton’s 5 year Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). The City is required to complete this plan according to our agreement with Western Area Power Association. Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Gary Lacy to approve the 5-year plan. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Jerry Jones stated it is baseball season and there are 2 major potholes on the road by the livestock barn in Elmwood Park that have really sunk and need addressed. He also asked who cleans up around the bleachers at the ball fields after games and tournaments. Chad will discuss this with the Recreation Commission.

Motion was made by Jeff Urban and seconded by Ron Briery to approve Resolution #10-2017, making additions and amendments to the City of Norton Employee Handbook and Norton Personnel Rules regarding employment of relatives. Vote taken. Motion carried 5-1 with Jerry Jones voting no.

Chriss McDiffett stated the Public Works Committee met and discussed street improvements and the upcoming work planned on Sunset. Chad stated the crew has a water leak to fix and then they can start on Sunset. They also discussed the condition of Washington Street and will discuss it further.

Gary Lacy thanked Mayor Miller, Dennis Gilhousen, and Jerry Jones for refiling for city council positions.

Motion was made by Ron Briery to move into Executive Session at 6:35 p.m. for a period of 10 minutes for consultation with the City Attorney regarding privileged information, with the Mayor, Council, City Attorney, City Administrator and City Clerk present. It was suggested that the K-18 schedule be approved first. Motion was rescinded.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Ron Briery to approve the 2017 K-18 schedule in Elmwood Park. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Lisa Herman stated the Relay for Life event is scheduled for this weekend in Elmwood Park, and they will clean up the property after the event.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to move into Executive Session at 6:36 p.m. for a period of 10 minutes and return at 6:46 p.m., for consultation with the City Attorney regarding privileged information, with the Mayor, Council, City Attorney, City Administrator and City Clerk present. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Council resumed in regular session at 6:46 p.m. No motions were made as a result of Executive Session.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to approve Appropriating Ordinance #11 as a whole. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned at 6:48 p.m.