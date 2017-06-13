Norton Co Board Of Commissioners Meeting June 12, 2017 Minutes

Norton Co Board of Commissioners

June 12, 2017

Commissioner Charles Posson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on June 12, 2017 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan, Present.

Soil Conservation

Twila Dizmang, Teresa Schulze, Mike David and Greg Otter, Norton County Soil Conservation were in to present their 2018 budget to the commission. The current distribution to the Soil Conservation is $16,500 for 2017 and the Conservation District is requesting the same amount for 2018. Conservation funds distributed in Norton County last year were State cost share money $29,333; WRAPS $40,000; EQIP

$121,906; CSP $564,870; CRP cost share $1,106; and CRP annual payments $639,964.00. The commission will take the budget consideration under request during the the upcoming budget work day.

June 5, 2017 Minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to approve the June 5th, 2017 commissioner minutes. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Brannan. Motion passed.

Executive Session

Commissioner Thompson called for an executive session at 9:15 am for a period of IO minutes to discuss non-elected personnel and to include the County Clerk Robert D. Wyatt. The motion was given a second from Commissioner Brannan. Motion passed.

The commission returned to regular session at 9:25 a.m. with no action taken as a result of the executive session.

Solid Waste

Brian Smith, Norton County Solid Waste attended the meeting to discuss a request for grass clippings from the landfill. Commissioner Brannan stated that he had the request and was wondering about the policy for the removal of items or product from the Solid Waste site. Brian explained that policy and permitting does not allow for anything to be removed from the Solid Waste site.

Road Department

Floyd and Becky with the Norton County Road Department were in to visit with the commission about a road complaint E4 and Z. A private citizen has went in and done some disc work on the road which did damage to growing crops and county road signs. The original report was filed with the Norton County Sheriffs department whom called Floyd. The commission reviewed photographs and stated that they believe the County Attorney should be involved and follow up with a contact to the violator.

Bridge #OS115 bids were presented to the commission for review and signature. Becky stated that the low bid for the bridge construction was King Construction of Hesston. The bids were all reviewed. Upon review Commissioner Brannan made a motion to approve and accept the low bid from King Construction in the amount of $293,290.00. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Courthouse Usage

A request for the usage of the Norton County Courthouse facility was made for August 18th and 19th. The request was discussed and the commission felt they did not want to leave the Courthouse open after hours . The vendors would be permitted to use the concrete parking area.

Alan Hale, Appraiser

A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to go into executive session at 10:10 am for a period of30 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel and to include Alan Hale, Appraiser, County Counselor R. Douglas Sebelius and County Clerk Robert D. Wyatt. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

The commission returned to regular session at 10:40 a.m. with no action taken.

The commission discussed with Alan the renewal of his contract for services as Appraiser for Norton County. The State Statue requires the county to hire by contract for a period of four years. The contract date by Statue begins July 1 of2017.

Commissioner Thompson made a motion to approve Resolution 2017-08, a Resolution pursuant to K.S.A. 19-430 that each fourth year beginning in 1993 that the County shall appoint a county appraiser to a term of four years. The Resolution 2017-08, approved by the Norton County Commission shall appoint Alan W. Hale as County Appraiser for the term ending June 30th, 2021. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Brannan. Motion passed 3-0.

The commission also reviewed and approved an Employment Agreement with Alan Hale, Norton County Appraiser.

Abstract and NRP Report

County Clerk Robert D. Wyatt reported to the commission the 2017 July Abstract numbers for 2018 budget preparation. Also reported was the Neighborhood Revitalization Abstract numbers for the 2016 and 2017 expenditures. Total rebates for this year on the NRP totaled $162,879.89. For the July Abstract an assessed value of$62,333,735 was reported compared to $57,027,942 used for the 2017 assessed levy value.

Chad Buckley / Dan Bainter

Chad Buckley and Dan Bainter, City ofNorton were in to visit with the Commission about crossing ofa water line on Armory Road Chad stated they have a request for water service on the south side of the road for a private water line. The request will require a pennit from the county to bore under the road. The City was given an application for the permit process.

Dan discussed with the Commission a request to pay for the home/building the City of Norton hauled to the Solid Waste site during the spring clean up week. The City requested that they pay for the demolition fees to the Solid Waste VS using this property as one of the three properties permitted After discussion Commissioner Brannan made a motion to accept the landfill fees for the loads received during the clean up week and restore one property to the City of Norton’s list. The motion was given a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 6/19/2017. The commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.