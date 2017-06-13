Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/12/17

The Board of Washington County Commission met in regular session on Monday June 12, 2017 in the commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Tim Mueller, 1st District Commissioner, David Willbrant, 2nd District Commissioner, Gary Ouellette, 3rd District Commissioner, Elizabeth Hiltgen, County Attorney and Diana Svanda, County Clerk to record minutes.

Consent Agenda items:

New Hire for Jail

Elder Abuse Awareness Month

Received Highland Township Budget

Personal Property Values

David Willbrant made the motion to approve the consent agenda items, Gary seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Bob Thompson stop in to let the commissioners know that he has some tin for sale.

Diana Svanda, County Clerk informed the commissioners that Anita Kobuszewski was in and asked if they were planning on having a sale, As of right now there will be no sale.

Last week Commission attended a webinar about valuations.

Tim Mueller reported that he went to a Washington City meeting to discuss B Street Project.

Randy Hubbard, Emergency Mgmt Director – Presented an Equipment Use Agreement for the portable solar message board, Commissioners approved the Agreement.

Tim Mueller made the motion to go into executive session for 15 minutes with Randy Hubbard for personnel matters, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor motion carried. After returning to regular session no action taken.

Justin Novak, Road & Bridge Supervisor- Presented 3 bids for Corrugated Metal Pipe at 9:30 AM bids were opened from-

Welborn Sales – $47,555.80

J&J Drainage – $48,711.00

Metal Culverts Inc. – $51,364.55

After discussion Tim Mueller made the motion to accept the low bid from Welborn Sales, David Willbrant seconded the motion, all in favor, motion passed. Justin also presented the JBN Public Right of way permit, which the commissioners signed.

David Roblez, Temp Janitor – Commissioners approved the hiring of David Roblez as a full time Janitor.

Diana Svanda, County Clerk was instructed to put an ad in the paper for a part time janitorial position.

Shirley Marrs, District Court – was in, Commissioners told Shirley they will allow $10,000.00 budget Transfer to Multi Use.

Chad Hiltgen, Blue Valley – Discussed Phone and Fiber Optic Internet Service.

Tiffany Hayman, County Health Director – Presented 3 bids for computer equipment bids were opened at 11:00 AM after discussion only 2 bids being in order the low bid with Network Plus was accepted at $8,412.00.

Elizabeth Hiltgen, County Attorney – Talked to the commission about the Tax Lid.

Sonya Hiltgen, ROD – Discussed new programs for her office and other department matters.

Dave White – Discussed phone and Internet options with the commissioners.

Tim Mueller made the motion to adjourn at 12:00 noon to return at 1:30, David Willbrant seconded the motion, motion carried, all in favor.

Commissioners re-adjourned at 1:30PM, Tim Mueller called the meeting to order.

Washington County, Clay County, Cloud County and Marshall County met to discussed adding Marlene Stamm as a full time employee.

Next regular meeting will be June 19, 2017