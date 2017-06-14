KSHSAA Member School Majority Says Yes To Reclassification Proposals

In April, we reported that the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors had approved proposals from the Classification Committee on reclassifying high school activities in the State of Kansas. The only thing left in the process for reclassification to be put into effect was a vote from all member schools in Kansas. A memo and a ballot were mailed to those member schools on May 3, and the results were announced on Wednesday by KSHSAA. For the proposal to reclassify member schools in 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A in football, 215 schools voted in favor and 73 schools opposed. For the proposal to reclassify member schools in all activities except football, 207 schools voted yes, while 145 schools voted no. The majority vote in each case means that both proposals have been approved.

For football, the reclassification will be effective with the September 2017 football classifications which will be instated for competition in the 2018-19 football cycle. For all other activities, reclassification will be effective with the September 2018 classifications for competition in the 2018-19 school year.

Digging deeper into the numbers, it would probably come as no surprise that the biggest percentage of “no” votes for reclassifying in all activities other than football came from the 1A schools. In the new classifications, there would be 36 schools in 6A, 36 in 5A, 36 in 4A, 64 in 3A, 64 in 2A, and based on the number of approved schools in the 2016-17 school year, that would leave 117 in 1A. Of the 96 schools that voted in Class 1A, 65 opposed, with 44 saying no and 21 abstaining. The only other class that had more “no” votes than “yes” votes was 6A, which was 14 yes’s and 18 no’s.

In the football vote, only classes 4A through 1A voted, as they were the only one’s affected. Every class had at least double the amount of “yes” votes to “no” votes. 1A was 64-32, 2A 51-13, 3A 52-12 and 4A 48-16. The new football system will now have 32 schools in 6A, 5A and 4A, 48 in 3A and 2A, and 1A will again be a separate class with the remaining 11-man schools competing. As has been the case in the past, 8-Man football will split their schools into two divisions. In the case of an odd number, Division I would have the extra school.

We hope to talk with some AD’s and coaches that these changes will affect in the coming days on KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 Sports.